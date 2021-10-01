Daniel Craig Shares His Worst Experience Performing on Stage

It was recently announced that Daniel Craig's next venture will be Broadway, coming to New York in a production of Macbeth next year. Craig, no stranger to the stage, recently shared the worst experience he's had while performing in theatre, in a new interview with The Guardian.

The interview had Craig answer questions submitted by both fans, and fellow members of the industry. Director Rian Johnson asked, "Here's the only question I want to ask anyone who came up doing theatre: what is the worst experience you've ever had while performing on stage? Give us a real horror story."

Craig went on to describe a time, in his teens, when kids threw candy at him on stage.

"Being bombarded with Opal Fruits [AKA Starbursts] at the Tyne Theatre and Opera House when I must have been around 16 or 17," Craig recalled. "We'd do three afternoon matinees a week and it was just school buses of kids who were not into seeing Romeo and Juliet. They had bags of Opal Fruits and they'd just throw them constantly on to the stage. Eventually I just got so weary of it I started eating them, which got a round of applause."

Read the full interview on The Guardian.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, a new production of Macbeth is headed to Broadway next year, starring Daniel Craig in the title role, alongside Ruth Negga making her Broadway debut as Lady Macbeth.

MACBETH is directed by Tony Award winner Sam Gold (A Doll's House, Part 2; Fun Home) and begins performances on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 and officially opens on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at Broadway's Lyceum Theatre (149 West 45th Street). Additional casting will be announced at a later date.