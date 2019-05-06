Dances For A Variable Population Presents REVIVAL 3

Celebrating women, dance and the beauty of age, Dances For A Variable Population (DVP) will present three performances and two interactive workshops of REVIVAL 3: It's About Time, an outdoor public dance project featuring 10 legendary dance artists and 75 non-professional senior dancers, who in some ways allow us to become time-travelers.

Through their memories and dancing bodies, we can journey to the dance traditions of other times. REVIVAL 3: It's About Time, connects a multi-generational dance company with female choreographers in their 60s, 70s and 80s. Now, as part of DVP's 10th year of free performances in iconic spaces, the world premiere of REVIVAL 3: It's About Time,will take place on Saturday, June 15 at 5pm and 7pm at Grant's Memorial Tomb at Riverside and 122nd Street in Manhattan, with a workshop, ALL TOGETHER DANCE at 3 PM and on Saturday, June 22 at 4PM at Queensbridge Park at 41st Ave & Vernon Blvd. in Long Island City, with ALL TOGETHER DANCE workshop at 5PM. All performances are free.

For REVIVAL 3: It's About Time, Dances For A Variable Population welcomes choreographers Tina Bush (Forces of Nature), Ara Fitzgerald (Daniel Nagrin's Workgroup), Ellen Graff (Martha Graham Company), Elizabeth Keen (Paul Taylor Dance Company, Helen Tamiris), Audrey Madison (Charles Moore Dance Theatre), Myna Majors (The WNBA N.Y. Liberty Timeless Torches), Sandra Rivera (founding member of Ballet Hispanico), Alice Teirstein (Young Dancemakers Company) , Marnie Thomas Woods (Martha Graham Company) along with artistic director of DVP Naomi Goldberg Haas. REVIVAL 3: It's About Time, will also feature 75 seniors from DVP's free MOVEMENT SPEAKS programs which take place at over 19 sites across the city.

In a project of historical, social and technical exploration, REVIVAL 3: It's About Time, highlights ten choreographers, extraordinary artists who trained in dance traditions of the 20th century. They transmit and interpret the essence of Martha Graham, Paul Taylor, Charles Moore, Katherine Dunham and Alvin Ailey, celebrating the past performing careers of these artists and the impact these techniques have had on dance history and their lives. Through exploration across dance studios, libraries, senior and recreation centers in Manhattan, the Bronx and Queens, REVIVAL 3: It's About Time, will bring audiences the unique expression of older adults mixed with the power of older trained professionals.

This one-of-a-kind event will be free to the public. It will provide diverse audiences an opportunity to see movement distilled from the seminal techniques of legendary geniuses, to see the eloquence of the older brain/older body, and to see older artists create.

Performances will also include a public workshop for adults of all ages and abilities. Through this workshop, audiences including seniors and differently-abled individuals will dance in ways that are new to them, be stretched physically and intellectually, and gain new experiences of personal mastery.

PROGRAM and VENUE INFORMATION

Saturday, June 15 at 5PM and 7PM

Grants Memorial Tomb, Harlem

122nd St. & Riverside Drive

#1 train to 125th or 116th

M5 to 122nd/Riverside Drive

M4 or M104 to Broadway/122nd

Walk to 2 blocks west to Riverside Dr.

ALL TOGETHER DANCE: 3PM

Saturday, June 22 at 4PM

Queensbridge Park, Long Island City

41st Ave & Vernon Blvd.

F train to 21st St/Queensbridge

(first stop in Queens from Manhattan)

Walk 3 blocks on 41st Ave towards Vernon Blvd.

ALL TOGETHER DANCE: 5PM





