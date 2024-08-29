Dance/NYC to Receive $15,000 Grant from Creatives Rebuild New York

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Dance/NYC will receive a $15,000 advocacy grant from Creatives Rebuild New York (CRNY), an organization dedicated to improving the lives and livelihoods of artists, to incorporate data from the “Portrait of New York State Artists” Survey into an advocacy initiative or strategic communications campaign. CRNY launched the survey in March 2022 to build a portrait of the needs, circumstances, and experiences of artists across the state. The survey collected data from artists about their artistic practices, financial circumstances, well-being, pandemic experiences, and attitudes about policy and advocacy matters.

Dance/NYC will use the data from the “Portrait of New York State Artists” Survey into its annual “Our New York City Dance” campaign, which aims to create a vibrant and diverse dance ecology that values and protects the art of dance and its workers and offers just, attainable, and sustainable professions. By leveraging the statewide data alongside its findings from the Dance Industry Census in the State of NYC Dance 2023 Report, Dance/NYC will contextualize its advocacy initiatives and campaign beyond the New York City metro area to help dance workers understand their unique challenges, as well as how they relate to those faced by other artists.

“We are honored to receive this advocacy grant from Creatives Rebuild New York,” says Vicki Capote, Co-Executive Director of Dance/NYC. “By connecting this comprehensive statewide data with our recent research from our State of NYC Dance 2023 Report, we are pleased to bolster our advocacy efforts where dance workers’ are recognized, and where collective challenges and solutions can be addressed on a broader scale.”

Following a public Request for Proposals, CRNY reviewed 17 total submissions and selected 11 groups whose analysis and interpretation of the data will effectively demonstrate the challenges confronting artists, as well as offer concrete, data-driven solutions. All resulting research products and campaigns from Dance/NYC will be provided with a Digital Object Identifier (DOI) citation via the National Archive of Data on Arts and Culture, where CRNY’s Portrait of New York State Artists Survey data is permanently archived.