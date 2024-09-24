Dance Theatre of Harlem Unveils Programming for 2025 NYC Season Including World Premiere & More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Dance Theatre of Harlem has revealed its annual homecoming season and Vision Gala. Featuring the Company’s visionary artistry and unparalleled dynamism, DTH invites new and returning audiences to experience a thrilling lineup that highlights the extraordinary range and bold spirit of its dancers. As Dance Theatre of Harlemcontinues to inspire a new generation of classical and contemporary ballet artists and enthusiasts worldwide, the Company remains deeply rooted in the groundbreaking vision of its founder, Arthur Mitchell, more than 55 years later.

This spring, DTH will present four captivating performances featuring an exciting blend of company premieres, a world premiere, a New York premiere, and cherished works, offering audiences a dynamic journey from ballet’s storied past to its vibrant future. Tickets start at $45 (including fees) and are available now at www.nycitycenter.org. New York City Center is located at 131 West 55th Street, between 6th and 7th Avenues. Fore more inform

Dance Theatre of Harlem’s home season at New York City Center kicks off in exciting fashion with the Company premiere of William Forsythe’s The Vertiginous Thrill of Exactitude. Set to the soaring final movement of Franz Schubert’s Symphony No. 9, this electrifying work pays homage to Petipa and Balanchine with its dazzling partnering and lightning-fast allegro. Yet, it’s unmistakably modern, a bold celebration of the dancers’ ability to transform technical challenges into exhilarating feats of physical mastery. Adding to the evening, the Company brings George Balanchine’s Donizetti Variations to its repertoire for the first time—a lively, effervescent series of dances set to Donizetti’s Don Sebastian opera. While the tone is bright and cheery, the technical demands on the dancers are anything but, showcasing two bravura performers in a masterclass of elegance and endurance.

For his second New York City season as Dance Theatre of Harlem’s Artistic Director, Robert Garland delivers two works that showcase his unique choreographic style. Headlining the weekend is the ever-popular Return, a soulful, high-octane celebration to the timeless sounds of James Brown and Aretha Franklin. But that’s just the beginning—Garland’s latest creation, a tribute to Black joy, makes its highly anticipated New York debut at City Center.

Rounding out the company’s season is work from the revered Jodie Gates, bringing her magic to DTH unveiling her own world premiere. Expect nothing less than a dazzling display of artistry that promises to captivate and delight. This season is a must-see celebration of dance at its most exhilarating.

Dance Theatre of Harlem’s 2025 New York City Center Performance Schedule

THURSDAY, APRIL 10 at 7:30pm

Dance Community Night

New Untitled Work (NY Premiere)—Robert Garland

The Vertiginous Thrill of Exactitude (Company Premiere)—William Forsythe

New Untitled Work (World Premiere)—Jodie Gates

Donizetti Variations (Company Premiere)—George Balanchine

Pre-show activities to be announced, with post-show DJ and dancing in the

Grand Tier Lobby.



FRIDAY, APRIL 11 at 6:30pm

Vision Gala Performance

The Vertiginous Thrill of Exactitude (Company Premiere)—William Forsythe

Excerpts from Donizetti Variations (Company Premiere)—George Balanchine

Additional programming to be announced

For Vision Gala tickets and more information, please email events@dancetheatreofharlem.org.



SATURDAY, APRIL 12 at 7:30pm

Divine Nine/HBCU Night

Return—Robert Garland

Donizetti Variations (Company Premiere)—George Balanchine

New Untitled Work (World Premiere)—Jodie Gates

New Untitled Work (NY Premiere)—Robert Garland

Pre-show DJ and dancing in the Grand Tier Lobby. For more information about

Divine Nine/HBCU Night, please email info@dancetheatreofharlem.org.



SUNDAY, APRIL 13 at 3pm

Meet the Ballerina Matinee

New Untitled Work (NY Premiere)—Robert Garland

The Vertiginous Thrill of Exactitude (Company Premiere)—William Forsythe

New Untitled Work (World Premiere)—Jodie Gates

Donizetti Variations (Company Premiere)—George Balanchine

Pre-show DJ and dancing in the Grand Tier Lobby.

Meet the Ballerina event immediately follows the performance.

For tickets, please visit www.nycitycenter.org.

Groups of 10 or more Save! For more information, email info@nycitycenter.org.