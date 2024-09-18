Dance Theatre of Harlem School to Hold 'Fall Open House' in October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Dance Theatre of Harlem to present their Fall Open House, “Welcome to Our House” on Sunday, October 6th, from 12:00 PM to 5:30 PM at 466 West 152nd Street between St. Nicholas and Amsterdam Avenues, New York, NY 10031.



Join in for a joyous day filled with an array of FREE events and activities like classes in Ballet, African, Salsa and Jazzercise for all ages and levels. Plus, a special Ballet Master Class for intermediate and advanced dancers, led by DTH School Director and former Principal with DTH Tai Jimenez. There are tours of the legendary DTH studios for a behind-the-scenes look at where the magic happens, opportunities to Meet the Ballerina, and a special DTH Company Presentation.

The event will also feature face painting, arts & crafts, prizes, and plenty of snacks to keep the energy high! So, whether you’re just curious about the DTH building, a seasoned dancer or simply love to move, there’s something for everyone to enjoy!



Open House Schedule Highlights*:

12:00 PM: Doors Open

DJ Party | Family Ballet Class | Studio Tour

1:00 PM:

Jazzercise | Kids Crafts & Sidewalk Chalk | Studio Tour | Meet the Ballerina

2:00 PM:

Ballet Master Class (90-mins, Intermediate/Advanced) led by Tai Jimenez, Director of the DTH School | Meet the Ballerina | Pumpkin Painting | Studio Tour

3:00 PM:

Salsa Dance Class | Face Painting | Studio Tour | Meet the Ballerina

4:00 PM:

Family African Dance Class | Studio Tour

5:00 PM:

Select presentation by members of the Dance Theatre of Harlem Company

*Schedule subject to change



Don’t miss this exciting opportunity to immerse yourself in the world of dance and celebrate the rich legacy of Dance Theatre of Harlem!



RSVP is required for all attendees of DTH’s Fall Open House, which can be made online at https://www.dancetheatreofharlem.org/openhouse

