Dance Theatre Of Harlem's March 2021 Programming Launches Tonight

Celebrating the joy of dance and continuing its storied legacy, Dance Theatre of Harlem has announced a full slate of digital dance events this spring. During a season that would typically be jam-packed with touring engagements leading up to the company's annual spring gala at New York City Center, DTH Company Artists are set to inspire an even wider audience - online - until New York entertainment venues can safely reopen with greater capacity.

Programming kicks off on March 11 with the first of two free Thursdays@DTH events focused on exploring the symbiotic relationship of science and dance. Created jointly by Dance Theatre of Harlem and Columbia University's Zuckerman Institute, The Brain at the Barre: The Neuroscience of Ballet is an in-depth, two-part examination of how the brain and the body work together to create the magic of dance.

At 6:30pm EST tonight, March 11, renowned choreographer Darrell Grand Moultrie and DTH Company Artist Daphne Lee work together live on YouTube, followed by a discussion between Mr. Moultrie and Neuroscientist, PhD candidate Leslie Sibener-moderated by neuroscientist Dr. Neeli Mishra-on how the brain produces movement and how movement may serve as a form of therapy.

On March 25 at 6:30pm EST, Mr. Moultrie hosts a live workshop on Zoom for dancers of all levels on how we can all move and practice dance, with commentary by Dr. Mishra and Dr. Marijeanne Liederbach, Director of the Harkness Center for Dance Injuries at NYU Langone, on how to perform while being mindful of injury.

As previously announced, in honor of Women's History Month, Dance Theatre of Harlem will celebrate Firebird Day, with multiple perspectives of its iconic Firebird ballet, on Saturday, March 13. Ballet stars Lauren Anderson, Misty Copeland, and DTH's own Charmaine Hunter engage in an intimate recorded discussion on their manifestations of Black excellence in this classic work while five former DTH "Firebirds" coach current company artists on dancing the role and provide insight into what it takes to dance the title role. The day culminates with the PBS documentary "Stravinsky's Firebird by Dance Theatre of Harlem," followed by the online premiere of the stunning 1982 John Taras production of Firebird. The day of riveting online programming is free for all and available to stream through March 19 generously sponsored by Bloomberg Philanthropies.

For the second year in a row, Dance Theatre of Harlem will showcase new works choreographed and performed by its own company artists in Beer, Bubbles & Ballet. This year's virtual event, titled A Rose in Harlem, will take place on Tuesday, March 23 at 6:30pm EST, hosted by Company Artists Crystal Serrano and Christopher Charles McDaniel. The evening of company creativity is designed as a fundraiser for the DTH Forward Fund, a special campaign to support the organization's many operations, artists, and staff while they are unable to offer live, in-person performances. Tickets for the event are $40, which also includes a special party gift mailed to your home, specialty cocktail recipes from Muddling Memories, and an online dance party. You can learn more and purchase tickets online at https://www.dancetheatreofharlem.org/beerbubblesballet.

DTH proudly continues its Sunday Matinée series with virtual programming on Sunday, March 21 hosted by DTH Alumna Ramona Lisa Ortiz-Smith, MBA. Along with recorded performances by the DTH Company, special guests Barkha Patel, Indian classical Kathak dancer and choreographer; Brooklyn-born and internationally celebrated poet and spoken word artist Shanelle Gabriel; and award-winning cellist Khari Joyner will be on hand. Tickets are on sale now. Special guests for the Sunday, April 18 matinee will be announced at a later date.