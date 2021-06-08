Dance Parade Release: Dance Brings Us Together TV Special June 10 8pm

Dance Parade, the non-profit organization that produces the Annual Dance Parade on Broadway, has teamed up with the Emmy Award-winning Mickela Mallozzi to produce a one-hour television special "Dance Brings Us Together - The Resilience of Dance Through the Pandemic."

The special will premiere Thursday, June 10th at 8pm est on NYC Life, the lifestyle channel of the City of New York's broadcast network, NYC Media. NYC Life is available on cable and satellite channels Spectrum 25, FIOS 25, Altice 25, Comcast 1025, DirecTV 25, Dish 25 and RCN 25, and over the air broadcast channel 25.1.

The premiere of "Dance Brings Us Together -The Resilience of Dance Through the Pandemic" is timed to the launch of NYC Dance Week, June 10-19, 2021. NYC Dance week is a 10-day event of free dance classes and a symbol that city residents are returning to a healthy lifestyle after pandemic conditions inhibited cultural gatherings.

"The Dance Community is back and stronger than ever!" says Dance Parade Director, Greg Miller. "We are so honored to present such compelling art and stories from the dance community through this past year with dancers from New York and all around the world."

"We are delighted to celebrate NYC Dance Week and the diversity of NYC's dance community with the broadcast premiere of 'Dance Brings Us Together' on NYC Life," said the NYC Commissioner of the Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment, Anne del Castillo. "The City's broadcast network NYC Media is committed to showcasing all facets of New York City life, including the vast cultural activities and talent that continue to make our city the creative capital of the world."

As the COVID-19 pandemic hit New York City last year, New York Governor Cuomo issued emergency directives to close theaters, rehearsal studios and limit in-person gatherings leaving the fate of dance culture unknown. Dance Parade felt compelled to serve the dance community and leveraged its ability to gather 10,000 dancers in the streets and collaborated with dozens of dance makers to document how the dance community survived and thrived through the pandemic.

"Dance Brings Us Together - The Resilience of Dance Through the Pandemic features riveting choreography, outdoor dance classes, and multi-cultural performances by Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, Dance Theatre of Harlem, Heidi Latsky Dance, National Dance Institute, Urban Bush Women, Buglisi Dance Theatre, Saung Budaya Indonesian Dance, Alison Cook Beatty Dance, DrumatiX, Dance Rising NYC, 5Rhythms Movement Meditation, Dancing Wheels Company, Moksha Arts, New York Chinese Cultural Center, Fusha Dance Company and Calpulli Mexican Dance Company.

Following the premiere June 10, Dance Parade will host the Grandstand Show at https://danceparade.org/grandstandshow, an online celebration Friday June 11th at 6pm that features the TV Special Dance Brings Us Together as well as curated videos and interviews from the performing dance community.