Dance Parade 2021 Announces Grand Marshals
The 15th Annual Dance Parade has been scheduled to take place online, Saturday, May 22, starting at 1 PM under the theme, “Dance Brings Us Together”.
Heading the event will be Grand Marshals LISA LISA; the Latina Pop Music Legend, Dance Theatre of Harlem founding member and current Artistic Director Virginia Johnson; and H.T. CHEN & DIAN DONG, founding directors of Chen Dance Center.
A $20 donation is suggested, and viewing is free for artists and low income viewers. Visit www.danceparade.org.
"Each of this year's Grand Marshals embodies positive persistence in the face not only of the pandemic but a persistent history of marginalization," noted Dance Parade's Grand Marshal Committee Chair DJ McDonald. "Their presence as heralds of hope and love brings a special significance to the 15th annual Parade's celebration of the re-emergence of dance as an activity and pursuit that brings us together. Alongside these artistic and hopeful heroes, we embrace a creative approach of awareness, sensitivity, inclusion and social justice in the nascent post-pandemic moment."
LISA LISA
One of the greatest Latin Hip Hop/Freestyle/Pop divas to come out of the 1980's music scene, the legendary Lisa Velez, also known as Lisa Lisa lead the 80's supergroup Lisa Lisa & Cult Jam.
H.T. CHEN & DIAN DONG H.T. Chen and Dian Dong co-founded Chen Dance Center as a major dance school and theater in the heart of Manhattan's Chinatown with H.T. as Artistic Director. Located for many years at 70 Mulberry Street, a tragic fire there in January 2020, took with it the fully equipped theater, dance studios and dressing rooms, costumes, three pianos, and much more and damaged the building so badly that it will be torn down. H.T. and Dian have bravely continued their classes and activities thanks to housing offered by the Paul Taylor School and Gibney Dance. Born in Shanghai and raised in Taiwan, H.T. graduated from the Chinese Culture University in Taipei, then The Juilliard School and NYU in NYC. As a choreographer, he has become a recognized voice for his community and has created a body of work that addresses themes of Chinese-American labor, immigration and culture. His choreography has been presented frequently at LaMaMa E.T.C., and on other concert stages, off-Broadway and on TV. He has worked with DTW's National Performance Network, and coordinated the Asian Arts Partnership Program, which served as an ongoing cultural exchange between American and Asian artists. H.T.'s many awards include Fellowships from the NEA, grants from NYSCA, Jerome Foundation and Meet the Composer, and a NYS Governor's Award for artistic achievement and contributions to communities. H.T. has also received a BESSIE Award Special Citation, a Mayor's Award for Arts and Culture, and awards from The Organization of Chinese Americans, and from CUNY Asian Alumni Association. Dian Dong continues to organize and design the education programs sponsored by the Chen Dance Center, including workshops and performances serving schools citywide. With the Dance Education Lab, Dian helped design a new K-12 curriculum for the NYC Dept. of Education on The History of Chinatown Through the Lens of Dance. She participated in the Kennedy Center's Capacity Building Program led by Michael Kaiser, and attended the Executive Program for Non-Profit Leaders-Arts at Stanford Graduate Business School. She and husband H.T. received a 2012 Mid-Career Award from the Martha Hill Dance Fund. Dian also graduated from The Juilliard School, and has danced professionally with many contemporary groups as well as in the national tour of The King & I. In addition to Chen Dance Center, she has taught at NYU and the Center for Modern Dance Education.