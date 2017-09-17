DEAR EVAN HANSEN
Click Here for More Articles on DEAR EVAN HANSEN

Dame Judi Dench is the Shining Star Most Recently Found at DEAR EVAN HANSEN

Sep. 17, 2017  

Dear Evan Hansen has been overflowing with celebrity visits lately as the world's most famous artists flock to one of Broadway's biggest hits. This time its Dame Judi Dench waving through a window, check out the cast photo below!

A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he's always wanted: A chance to finally fit in. Both deeply personal and profoundly contemporary, Dear Evan Hansen is the new American musical about life and the way we live it.

Dear Evan Hansen opened at the Music Box Theatre to rave reviews on December 4, 2016, where it's broken all box office records and has struck a chord with critics and audiences alike. The winner of six 2017 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Dear Evan Hansenfeatures a book by Tony Award-winner Steven Levenson, a score by Academy Award and Tony winning composers Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, and direction by 4-time Tony® Award nominee Michael Greif. The Original Broadway Cast Recording of Dear Evan Hansen, produced by Atlantic Records, was released in February 2017, making an extraordinary debut on the Billboard 200 and entering the chart at #8 - the highest charting debut position for an original cast album since 1961.

buy tickets


Related Articles

From This Author BWW News Desk

  • Photo Flash: Welcome to Arendelle! First Look at Broadway-Bound FROZEN in Denver!
  • Dule Hill, Daniel J. Watts to Star in LIGHTS OUT: NAT 'KING' COLE World Premiere at People's Light
  • Jake Gyllenhaal Announces SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE Cast Recording Will Be Released End of September
  • Broadway Loses Another Great with the Death of Shirley Callaway
  • Tina Turner Musical TINA to Open in West End April 2018 at Aldwych Theatre
  • New Faces, New Flubs! THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG to Welcome New Company This Fall

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com