Dame Judi Dench, Dan Stevens, and Isla Fisher Will Lead BLITHE SPIRIT Film Re-Imagining

BroadwayWorld has learned that Judi Dench, Dan Stevens and Isla Fisher will star in the upcoming film re-imagining of Blithe Spirit, based on Noel Coward's 1941 play.

Noel Coward's high-class, smash comedy hit follows socialite novelist Charles Condomine and his paranormal predicament: He's being haunted by the ghost of his first wife Elvira, and his new wife is not amused!

According to ScreenDaily, the film will start shooting on June 17 in and around London. James Spring, Meg Leonard, and Nick Moorcroft will produce, alongside Hilary Bevan Jones, Peter Snell and Tuni Pinnolis. The project is a Fred Films and Powder Keg Pictures production in association with British Lion Films.

The screenplay is also written by Leonard and Moorcroft, alongside Piers Ashworth.

Blithe Spirit debuted in the West End in 1941, and came to Broadway later that year, running for 657 performances. Coward adapted the play for film in 1945, starring Rex Harrison, and directed a musical adaptation, High Spirits, on Broadway in 1964. The play was also adapted for television in the 1950s and 1960s, as well as for radio.

In the 1970s and 80s, the play was revived several times for Broadway and the West End, and returned to London in 2004, 2011, and 2014. The most recent Broadway revival was in February 2009.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You