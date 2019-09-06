Dallas Opera Cancels Gala Starring Placido Domingo Due to Sexual Harassment Allegations

Sep. 6, 2019  

Dallas Opera Cancels Gala Starring Placido Domingo Due to Sexual Harassment Allegations

According to The New York Times, Dallas Opera has cancelled their previously announced gala starring Placido Domingo due to multiple sexual harrassment allegations against him.

The company cancelled the gala after The Associated Press published a new report, which featured singer Angela Turner Wilson on the record, stating that Domingo reached into her robe and groped her when the pair were performing together in Massenet's "Le Cid" at the Washington Opera in 1999.

Wilson is just one of 11 women who made allegations against Domingo to the AP, following their initial report last month.

A spokeswoman for Domingo denied the claims against him, calling them "inaccurate, unethical, and incorrect."

Dallas Opera officially announced the cancellation on Twitter yesterday, September 5.

Read more on The New York Times.



