Dallas Opera Cancels Gala Starring Placido Domingo Due to Sexual Harassment Allegations

According to The New York Times, Dallas Opera has cancelled their previously announced gala starring Placido Domingo due to multiple sexual harrassment allegations against him.

The company cancelled the gala after The Associated Press published a new report, which featured singer Angela Turner Wilson on the record, stating that Domingo reached into her robe and groped her when the pair were performing together in Massenet's "Le Cid" at the Washington Opera in 1999.

Wilson is just one of 11 women who made allegations against Domingo to the AP, following their initial report last month.

A spokeswoman for Domingo denied the claims against him, calling them "inaccurate, unethical, and incorrect."

Dallas Opera officially announced the cancellation on Twitter yesterday, September 5.

In light of ongoing developments regarding allegations made against Plácido Domingo, The Dallas Opera has decided to cancel the March 11, 2020 gala, in which he was scheduled to perform. Information on future TDO special events will be announced at a later date.



Thank you. - Dallas Opera (@TheDallasOpera) September 5, 2019

Read more on The New York Times.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You