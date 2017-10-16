DVR Alert - METEOR SHOWER's Amy Schumer Visits Tonight's JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE

BWW has learned that Amy Schumer, who will make her Broadway debut in Steve Martin's new play Meteor Shower next month, will stop by tonight's JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE on ABC to discuss the show. This week, Jimmy Kimmel is returning to Brooklyn, New York, for five original shows. BWW will bring you video of Schumer's appearance as soon as it becomes available.



Steve Martin's new play Meteor Shower begins previews at Broadway's Booth Theatre on Wednesday, November 1, 2017. Opening night is set for Wednesday, November 29. The production stars Emmy and Peabody Award-winning comedian Amy Schumer, Tony-winner Laura Benanti, Emmy and Peabody Award-winner Keegan-Michael Key, and Alan Tudyk. Meteor Shower, which broke box office records at San Diego's Old Globe last summer and went on to play at the Long Wharf Theatre, will be directed by 2017 Tony nominee Jerry Zaks and produced by Joey Parnes.



It's a hot night in Ojai, California, and Corky (Schumer) and her husband Norm (Tudyk) are having another couple over for dinner. Laura (Benanti) and Gerald (Key), though, aren't looking for a casual evening of polite small talk with new friends. Eventually, the two couples find themselves in a marital free-fall matched in velocity and peril only by the smoldering space rocks tearing through the sky. Entertaining has never been more entertaining than in this "cosmic comedy from the master of the American absurd" (Variety).

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

