DVR Alert: Hollywood Bowl Concert Series Kicks Off Tonight With MUSICALS AND MOVIES, With Audra McDonald, Kristin Chenoweth, and Sutton Foster
As BroadwayWorld previously reported a new weekly concert series, IN CONCERT AT THE HOLLYWOOD BOWL, will air on PBS. The series kicks off tonight at 9pm with the first concert, Musicals and Movies.
The concert features Kristin Chenoweth with Kevin Stites and the LA Phil, Audra McDonald with Bramwell Tovey and the LA Phil, and Sutton Foster with Brian Stokes Mitchell, Gustavo Dudamel and the LA Phil.
The concert airs tonight, Friday, January 15, 2021, at 9PM on PBS stations nationwide (check local listings), PBS SoCal, pbssocal.org/bowl and on the free PBS app.
Learn more about In Concert at the Hollywood Bowl programming here.
Check out the full lineup below:
Sutton Foster, Brian Stokes Mitchell and the Los Angeles Philharmonic and Gustavo Dudamel perform selections from Leonard Bernstein's On the Town:
"New York, New York"
"Some Other Time"
"Lucky to Be Me"
"Times Square Ballet"
Kristin Chenoweth with Kevin Stites and the Los Angeles Philharmonic:
"I Could Have Danced All Night" from My Fair Lady by Frederick Loewe and Alan Jay Lerner
"The Man That Got Away" from A Star is Born by Harold Arlen and Ira Gershwin
"Over the Rainbow" from The Wizard of Oz by Harold Arlen and Yip Harburg
"Popular" from Wicked by Stephen Schwartz
"Smile" from Modern Times by Charlie Chaplin, John Turner, and Geoffrey Parsons
Audra McDonald with Bramwell Tovey and the Los Angeles Philharmonic:"When did I Fall in Love?" from Fiorello by Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick
"Moon River" from Breakfast at Tiffany's by Henry Mancini and Johnny Mercer
"Make Someone Happy" from Do Re Mi by Jule Styne, Betty Comden, and Adolph Green
