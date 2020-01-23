DRIFT Starring Joe Pantoliano and Directed by Bobby Moresco Will Have its World Premiere at New World Stages in February

DRIFT - a new American drama written by William Francis Hoffman (Cal in Camo), directed by Academy Award® winner Bobby Moresco (Crash, Million Dollar Baby) and starring Emmy® winner Joe Pantoliano (The Sopranos) will have its world premiere Off-Broadway production from February 27 through May 24 at New World Stages, (340 West 50th Street in Manhattan). For tickets and information, please visit www.Telecharge.com.

Set in the blue collar, urban landscape of the 1950's, DRIFT is the hard-hitting new drama where secrets come to a head, difficult choices must be made and devastating consequences must be faced. The world premier of this new American play stars Emmy Award® winner Joe Pantoliano (The Sopranos) with Patrick Brennan (Ernest Thompson's White People Christmas, The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Captain Marvel), Richard R. Henry (Two Gentleman of Verona, Shakespeare in The Park), Alex Mickiewicz (Long Day's Journey Into Night) and Griffin Osborne (The Ferryman).

Said Moresco, "On my first reading of DRIFT, the universal themes of family struggle, destruction, reconciliation and the need for salvation rang as true to me as anything from the classical works of Ar-thur Miller or Tennessee Williams. It is clear to me that DRIFT is a great new American play and playwright William Francis Hoffman is a new voice in the classical traditions of American theater. And yet, DRIFT is also something totally and completely contemporary and original."

He added, "Each one of us has been reared from a family that has inevitably endured a crisis and has been destroyed, rehabilitated, and for some, built back up again by our human need to persevere. Those themes and the characters filled with human foible and the comedic interplay between brothers, weaves us into an unforgettable world of characters and story that has stayed with me since my first reading and I suspect will be with me and the audience long after."

Performances begin on Thursday, February 27, 2020, ahead of an official opening night on Monday March 16, 2020. Tickets ($49-$99) are available beginning today and can be purchased by visiting www.Telecharge.com; on the phone by calling 212-239-6200; or in person at New World Stages box office; open Monday-Friday, 1:00pm-8:00pm; Saturday and Sunday, 10:00am-7:30pm.

DRIFT is produced by Bobby Moresco, James Cahill, Joanna Cahill, Jack Kavanaugh, Leslie Ka-vanaugh, Kate Mott Morrow and Karly Fischer (Executive Producers)



The creative team includes Edward T. Morris (Scenic Designer), Gina Ruiz (Costume Designer), Emily Clarkson (Lighting Designer) and Sean Hagerty (Sound Designer). Casting is by Pat McCorkle, C.S.A.



