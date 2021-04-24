DREAMGIRLS is Now Streaming on HBO Max!

Dreamgirls is now available to stream on HBO Max!

The 2006 film is written and directed by Bill Condon and jointly produced and released by DreamWorks Pictures and Paramount Pictures. The film is adapted from the 1981 Broadway musical of the same name by composer Henry Krieger and lyricist/librettist Tom Eyen.

The story follows the history and evolution of American R&B music during the 1960s and 1970s through the eyes of a Detroit, Michigan girl group known as the Dreams and their manipulative record executive.

The film adaptation of Dreamgirls stars Jennifer Hudson, Beyoncé, Jamie Foxx, and Eddie Murphy, and also features Danny Glover, Anika Noni Rose and Keith Robinson. Produced by Laurence Mark, the film's screenplay was adapted by director Condon from the original Broadway book by Tom Eyen. In addition to the original Kreiger/Eyen compositions, four new songs, composed by Krieger with various lyricists, were added for this film.

The film received three Golden Globe Awards, including Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy, as well as two Oscars at the 79th Academy Awards, for Best Sound Mixing and Best Supporting Actress for Hudson.

