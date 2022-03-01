DOODLES, COLLAGES, AND PAINTINGS: DANCERS PIVOT TO VISUAL CHOREOGRAPHY On View March 14-21 In NYC

Creative people create, and during Covid, Christine Jowers, Janis Brenner, and Joanna Mendl Shaw turned their attention to "visual choreography." The three dancer/choreographers have joined forces to show their "Doodles, Collages, and Paintings: Dancers Pivot to Visual Choreography,"

March 15-20 at Susan Eley Fine Art, 46 West 90th Street, 2nd floor, NYC. Daily hours are 11 AM to 7 PM. The Opening Reception will take place March 14, from 6 to 9 PM. The Closing Reception will take place March 21, from 5 to 8 PM, with a "Support the Artists" Auction from 7 to 8 PM.



Christine Jowers Christine Jowers is the Founder and Editor-in-Chief of The Dance Enthusiast, a 14-year old dance journalism project. Prior to devoting her efforts to The Dance Enthusiast, Jowers worked as professional dancer, teacher, and producer. She began developing solo performance projects in 1997, dancing and producing evenings that celebrated the voice of women in dance.

Her first production, The Singular Voice of Woman at The Place in London, was noted for "exceptional solos" and Judith Mackrell, dance critic for The Guardian UK, hailed Jowers as "not only a remarkable performer but an important dance historian..."She performed solo works and principal roles by the early masters of modern dance: Isadora Duncan, Doris Humphrey, Eleanor King , Jean Erdman, Anna Sokolow, Paul Sansardo, and Murray Louis , as well as dancing in work created by contemporary choreographers and performance artists such as Nancy Allison, Janis Brenner, Ann Carlson, Catlin Cobb, Margie Gillis, Larry Keigwin, Charles Moulton, Jerry Pearson, Rebecca Rice, BJ Sullivan, Mark Taylor, and Kun Yang Lin.

Jowers started playing with visual art in 2020 as a way to ease the loneliness of the pandemic and escape the divisiveness of language in this polarized atmosphere. Her subject matter is dance, dancers, and her memories of growing up in the Virgin Islands.



Janis Brenner Janis Brenner is an award-winning dancer/choreographer/singer/teacher/collagist and Artistic Director of Janis Brenner & Dancers in NYC.

Known for her "meticulous artistry," (Village Voice) she has toured in 36 countries and received the 2018 "Best Performance" and the 2019 Critics' Choice awards at the United Solo Theatre Festival Off-Broadway for the interdisciplinary one-woman show Inheritance: A Litany. She's received a group "Bessie" award in Meredith Monk's work, Lester Horton award for Choreography in L.A., Fund for US Artists at International Festivals, Asian Cultural Council, Trust for Mutual Understanding, O'Donnell Green Music & Dance Foundation, US Embassies in Moscow, Bosnia, Jakarta and Dakar, and a commission for The Memory Project from the Whitney Museum of American Art. Her work has been commissioned/restaged on more than 50 companies and colleges worldwide. Ms. Brenner was with Meredith Monk and Vocal Ensemble from 1990 - 2005, 2014, recording on ECM Records, and danced with the Murray Louis Dance Company working with Rudolf Nureyev, Placido Domingo, Dave Brubeck Quartet, Bat Sheva Dance Company, and Alwin Nikolais. She was on faculty at The Juilliard School from 2009-21 mentoring the Choreographers & Composers collaboration and teaching Improvisation. Janis Brenner & Dancers has performed throughout the US, Asia, Russia and Europe since 1989 acting as Cultural Ambassadors in numerous countries. www.janisbrenner.com .