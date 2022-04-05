DJ Claptone Set to Headline at Nebula on April 15th

Electronic pop maestro, internationally renowned artist and DJ, Claptone is headlining NY's newest club, Nebula, on April 15. His appearance is in support of his critically acclaimed album, 'Closer'. For his 14-track, indie-pop-oriented magnum opus, produced by Stuart Price (The Killers, Madonna), along with support from shrewd talents, Claptone enlists timeless vocalists from a myriad of eras such as Barry Manilow, Seal, plus Mayer Hawthorne, Nathan Nicholson, and Peter Bjorn, creating a veritable rap sheet of names hand-picked by the masked avenger himself. All of these collaborations with unique voices, unique characters further demonstrates the vast audience the enigmatic artist's sophisticated music appeals to as he puts forth a musical journey that connects listeners sonically and emotionally.

Fans can expect to hear Claptone perform favorites from his 3 acclaimed albums along with a string of his prominent official remixes that he has delivered for Dua Lipa's "Physical" and Elton John's "Cold Heart". You can listen to the Pet Shop Boys remix of his single "Queen of Ice" here. Plus Nora En Pure's remix of the same tune which was the #3 most saved Spotify track. Fans can watch history in the making with his incredible B2B set with Brazil's buzziest artist, Vintage Culture which had fans raving at Ultra Fest a few weeks ago. Watch here . All in all, this is a truly can't-miss event.

Claptone continues to be the highest-ranking House DJ (according to the DJ Mag 100 list), delivering epic, unforgettable performances. Even from behind his trademark Venetian guise, there's no masking the love Claptone shares with an audience. As shown in the success of his iconic event, The Masquerade, he has allured crowds of thousands to sold-out venues across the globe and in Buenos Aires his Masquerade event attracted more than 17,000 fans, his biggest headline show to date.

Read more about Claptone and his album in FORBES, EUPHORIA, EDM.COM, MUSIC & MUSICIANS + MORE.

Claptone North American Tour Dates

4/14 - CODA - Toronto, Canada

4/15 - Nebula - New York, NY

4/16 - Ritz Ybor - Tampa, FL