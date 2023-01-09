DIANA THE MUSICAL Now Available From Broadway Licensing

She married her prince in a wedding ceremony televised to tens of millions. She became "the People's Princess" and was adored worldwide-yet unloved by the institution of the British Monarchy she married into. And her fairytale came to a tragic end at the hands of the paparazzi.

Now available for professional theatre companies, community theatre groups, colleges, and high schools to license and stage, the story of Diana, Princess of Wales, comes to life for audiences in the musical "Diana."

Diana's coming-of-age story is brought to life in a 120-minute musical that's campy, poppy good fun. From her first meeting with Charles and their engagement, through her marriage, divorce, and the famous 'revenge dress,' audiences are transported to the 1980s when a Boy George-loving kindergarten teacher collided with the staid tradition of British Monarchy and its cold, stuffy prince in love with his secret mistress.

"Diana," is penned by the Tony Award-winning team of Joe DiPietro and David Bryan, who created the musical "Memphis," which won two Tony Awards for Best Book of a Musical and Best Original Score. DiPietro also wrote the book and lyrics for the long-running off-Broadway show "I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change." The music and lyrics for "Diana," are by musician and songwriter David Bryan, best known as Bon Jovi's keyboardist. In 2018, Bryan was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and is also known for writing the music and co-writing the lyrics with DiPietro for the musical "Memphis," for which he won the Tony Award for Best Original Score.

"The music transforms the royals into rockers through every changing situation. From the innocent to the most complicated. It's exciting to know that 'Diana' the musical will be rocking the world all around the world," said Bryan, the musical's composer.

Premiering at La Jolla Playhouse in 2019 for a limited run, "Diana" was twice extended, and then opened at Longacre Theater on Broadway in 2020.

"In 'Diana,' Joe and David have forged together an energetic and enjoyable tone with one of the most beloved figures of modern time," said Sean Cercone, CEO and Founder of Broadway Licensing. "So many theatres and audiences, today, crave big-spirited fun on the stage. Now, we are privileged to help communities, large and small, celebrate the People's Princess, as part of our journey to make everyone a theatre person."

In addition to Diana, the musical's roles include then-Prince Charles; Queen Elizabeth; Camilla Parker-Bowles; Diana's step-grandmother, romance novelist Barbara Cartland, and a host of others, from the paparazzi to Diana's lover.

"The fanbase of 'Diana' seems ever-growing, so I couldn't be more delighted that Broadway Licensing is making the show's performance rights available to theatre companies, both large and small, all over the world. "Diana" tells the story of one of last century's most remarkable women as she fights back against a ravenous press and an unfeeling monarchy, one dress at a time. I can't wait to see how other theatre artists bring 'Diana' to its full, glorious, outrageous life," says writer DiPietro.

Theatrical organizations interested in licensing "Diana" can learn more at Broadway Licensing's website.

Broadway Licensing and its family of imprints (Dramatists Play Service, Playscripts, and Stage Rights) is the global leader in theatrical licensing and distribution. The iconic works represented epitomize the greatest collection of authors, composers, lyricists, and underlying rights holders across the globe including Arthur Miller, Tennessee Williams, Lynn Nottage, Alan Menken, Stephen King, Elvis, the Bee-Gees, and the Beatles.

The Broadway Licensing collection of titles represents an astonishing 36 Tony Award and 48 Pulitzer Prize-winning works. The company leverages its team's expertise in licensing, theatrical production, theatre education, and content creation to diversify, strengthen, and rapidly expand its portfolio into new sectors and markets. Founded in 2017, Broadway Licensing has quickly scaled and, as of 2022, the company represents 8 of the Top 10 most produced plays in professional theatres and 9 of the Top 10 most produced plays in High Schools.

In 2020, Broadway Licensing launched the Emmy Award-nominated streaming platform Broadway On Demand, offering exclusive theatrical content, interactive events, and original programming projected to reach well over 200 million households by 2023. Additionally, Stageworks Productions, the original live stage content creation arm dedicated to the development of innovative, theatrical intellectual properties has developed several world premiere musicals which have been produced in over 90 countries. In all, the combined force of the Broadway Licensing family of imprints continues to grow, with a singular goal to make everyone in the world a theatre person.