DEAR EVAN HANSEN's Roman Banks Joins Cast of HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE MUSICAL: THE SERIES

This morning "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" announced additional casting for season two. Roman Banks (Broadway's "Dear Evan Hansen") and Olivia Rose Keegan ("Days of Our Lives") join (the recently announced) Derek Hough ("Dancing with the Stars") in recurring roles in season two of the hit Disney+ series "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series." Created and executive produced by Tim Federle (Golden Globe and Academy Award-nominated "Ferdinand"), season two of the series is in production in Salt Lake City and is slated to premiere later this year.

Roman Banks, who will play Howie, is an understudy for the characters of Evan, Jared and Connor in "Dear Evan Hansen" on Broadway, Banks made history in 2018 as being the first African-American to play Evan Hansen. Earlier this year, Banks released the title track for his upcoming EP "Days." Banks' "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" character Howie is a hyper-smart, adorkable high school junior who works at Big Red's family's pizza shop.

Olivia Rose Keegan, who will play Lily, was nominated twice for a Daytime Emmy Award for her role of Claire Brady on long-running soap opera, "Days of our Lives," Olivia Rose Keegan has been singing and acting since the tender age of seven. She is also known for her leading role in family film "Salvation Street" and guest starring roles in Disney Channel's "A.N.T. Farm," Nickelodeon's "Sam & Cat" and "The Thundermans" and feature film "Decoding Annie Parker," alongside Helen Hunt, Aaron Paul, Samantha Morton and Rashida Jones. Keegan plays Lily, an energetic and adorable East High freshman whose sweetness masks her insecurity and highly competitive nature.

Season two of "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" stars Olivia Rodrigo ("Nini"), Joshua Bassett ("Ricky"), Matt Cornett ("E.J."), Sofia Wylie ("Gina"), Larry Saperstein ("Big Red"), Julia Lester ("Ashlyn"), Dara Reneé ("Kourtney"), Frankie Rodriguez ("Carlos"), Mark St. Cyr ("Mr. Mazzara"), Joe Serafini ("Seb") and Kate Reinders ("Miss Jenn"). "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" creator Tim Federle serves as executive producer. Season one of "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" is currently available on Disney+. It has been "Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes as measured by a consensus of reviews by top critics and audience members and was recently nominated for a GLAAD Media Award.





Related Articles