DEAR EVAN HANSEN Hopeful Brandon Marinas Sent Hoax Casting Offer

The tagline for the musical Dear Evan Hansen...

A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have.

...became all too real for Brandon Marinas, who thought he had been offered the dream role of a lifetime in the West End, according to a new report by West End Wilma.

After auditioning for the role of Evan Hansen and attending several call backs for the part, Brandon received a [very realistic] offer letter which indicated that he had been given the part in the upcoming West End production.

Marinas shared a picture of the letter online in order to let his friends and family know the good news - which started significant buzz on social media. He has since learned that the letter was a prank, likely sent by someone who was aware of his multiple auditions for the show.

Brandon has said, "I've learned a lot these past few days, perhaps this can be a lesson to all performers to be more careful about opportunities they get given. This will just drive me harder to get what I dream of."

Dear Evan Hansen will begin previews at the Noël Coward Theatre on 29 October 2019.





