DEAR EVAN HANSEN Announces Open Casting Call in Toronto

Dear Evan Hansen will hold an open casting call for the upcoming Toronto run. The production begins performances in March 2019 at the Royal Alexandra Theatre.

Actors over 17 are needed for the roles of Evan Hansen (pop tenor G2-B4) and Alana Beck (pop soprano F3-E5 belt). Sign in will begin at 9AM and run through 12PM at Estonian House, 958 Broadview Avenue, Toronto.

Actors should prepare 16 bars of a pop/rock or any contemporary musical theatre song. Those interested should bring sheet music and a picture (with a resume stapled to the back). An accompanist will be provided.

CAEA members will be seen first at open calls. Auditions will continue until all actors have been seen.

Those unable to attend the call should send a picture and resume to dehcastingtoronto@gmail.com.

The winner of six 2017 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Dear Evan Hansen features a book by Tony Award-winner Steven Levenson, a score by Academy Award and Tony winning composers Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, and direction by 4-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif. The Original Broadway Cast Recording of Dear Evan Hansen, produced by Atlantic Records, was released in February 2017, making an extraordinary debut on the Billboard 200 and entering the chart at #8 - the highest charting debut position for an original cast album since 1961.

Dear Evan Hansen opened at the Music Box Theatre to rave reviews on December 4, 2016, where it's broken all box office records and has struck a chord with critics and audiences alike.







