D.C.'s National Theatre Sets 2017-18 Lottery for Pre-Broadway Run of MEAN GIRLS and More

The National Theatre announces its ticket lottery program for the 2017-2018 "Broadway at the National" season - which includes the pre-Broadway world premiere of Mean Girls, onstage October 31 thru December 3, 2017. The National Theatre is located at 1321 Pennsylvania Ave. NW in downtown Washington, D.C.

Two hours prior to the start of Mean Girls and other "Broadway at the National" performances, individuals may submit their names at the National Theatre box office to be included in the Ticket Lottery drawing for the opportunity to purchase up to two tickets at $25 each (inclusive of all fees). Twenty lottery seats will be available for each performance. Names will be announced 30 minutes after the entry period (90 minutes prior to the show). Individuals must be present, with cash, to redeem the offer.

This program will also be in place for "Broadway at the National" performances of LES MISÉRABLES (December 20, 2017-January 7, 2018), SOMETHING ROTTEN! (February 6-18, 2018) and WAITRESS (May 15-June 3, 2018).

MEAN GIRLS features a book by nine-time Emmy Award winner Tina Fey, based on her screenplay for the Paramount Pictures film; music by three-time Emmy Award winner Jeff Richmond ("30 Rock," "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"); and lyrics by Tony Award nominee Nell Benjamin (LEGALLY BLONDE). Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw (THE BOOK OF MORMON, SOMETHING ROTTEN!) directs and choreographs.

Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. How will this naïve newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order? By taking on The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But, when Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

MEAN GIRLS is produced by Lorne Michaels, Stuart Thompson, Sonia Friedman, and Paramount Pictures.

MEAN GIRLS runs Tuesday, October 31 thru Sunday, December 3, 2017 at The National Theatre, 1321 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, Washington, D.C. Schedule: Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings at 8:00 PM; Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2:00 PM; and Sunday evenings at 7:30 PM. Special performances: Monday, November 20 at 8:00 PM; Friday, November 24 at 2:00 PM. Special curtain time: Sunday, November 19 at 6:00 PM. No performance: Sunday, November 19 at 2:00 PM; Thursday, November 23 at 8:00PM; Sunday, November 26 at 7:30 PM. For parking information, visit thenationaldc.org/directions-parking.

Regularly priced non-lottery tickets for National Theatre performances may be purchased in advance at TheNationalDC.com, by calling 800-514-3849, or in person at the National Theatre Box Office (Monday thru Friday, Noon to 6:00 PM). On show days, including weekends, the box office is open 2 hours prior to the performance start time, and closes 30 minutes after the show begins.

Located on Pennsylvania Avenue near the White House, the National Theatre opened in 1835 and is one of the country's oldest continuously operating theaters. The National has long been known as one of the leading pre-Broadway venues, with SHOW BOAT; HELLO, DOLLY!; and WEST SIDE STORY among the many shows that hit the National stage prior to New York. Many of the world's leading performers have graced the "Stage of our Nation," including Washington, D.C.'s own Helen Hayes, Audrey Hepburn, Katharine Hepburn, Eartha Kitt, Ian McKellen, Sir Laurence Olivier, Robert Redford, Chita Rivera, Will Rogers, and George C. Scott to name but a few. JAM Theatricals, under the direction of Steve Traxler and Arny Granat, began programming and managing the National Theatre in 2012. Since then, theatrical presentations have included the pre-Broadway engagement of IF/THEN with Idina Menzel, BLITHE SPIRIT starring Angela Lansbury, JERSEY BOYS, and the Washington premieres of MOTOWN THE MUSICAL, AMERICAN IDIOT, FUN HOME, and NEWSIES. In addition, the National has recently presented many special events and concerts, including Kacey Musgraves, Dave Koz, Bryan Adams, Bill Burr and Eddie Izzard.

For more information, visit www.TheNationalDC.com. Follow the National Theatre on Facebook (@NationalTheatreWashingtonDC), Twitter (@NatTheatreDC) and Instagram (@nattheatredc).

