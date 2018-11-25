Cynthia Erivo will play The Hawaii Theatre Center next year! The Broadway superstar will present her solo show 'Ballads of Broadway' on March 16, 2019.

40 VIP tickets are available, that include dinner with Chef Arnaud. If you purchase VIP tickets, the VIP cocktail hour begins at 5pm, followed by VIP dinner at 6pm. Doors open for the concert at 7pm, and it begins at 8pm.

Tickets range from $79-$125 and $500 for the VIP tickets.

To purchase tickets and read more information, visit http://www.hawaiitheatre.com/events/cynthia-erivo-broadway-valentines-concert/.

Cynthia Erivo is a Tony®, Emmy®, and Grammy® Award-winning actress who burst onto West End and Broadway stages in "The Color Purple" and has taken is set to take the big screen by storm. Mostly recently, Erivo starred in two major films for 20th Century Fox: Drew Goddard's "Bad Times at the El Royale" and Steve McQueen's "Widows." Upcoming, Erivo will be seen in Doug Liman's the highly anticipated sci-fi thriller, "Chaos Walking" and she recently wrapped production for both John Ridley's "Needle in a Timestack" and on Kasi Lemmons' "Harriet," where she will bring the legacy of Harriet Tubman to the big screen.

Erivo made her Broadway debut reprising her starring role as 'Celie' in the critically acclaimed revival of "The Color Purple." She first played the role in 2013 at London's Menier Chocolate Factory and her performance on Broadway earned her several awards, including the Tony Award® for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical, a Grammy award® as a principal soloist on original cast recording of "The Color Purple" (Best Musical Theater Album), a Daytime Emmy Award® for Outstanding Musical Performance in a Daytime Program, the Drama Desk Award®, Theatre World®, and Outer Critics Circle Awards®.

Additional theatre credits include: 'Puck' in the Liverpool Everyman & Playhouse production of "A Midsummer Night's Dream;" The Donmar Warehouse's acclaimed all-female production of "Henry IV;" the European premiere of Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty musical, "Dessa Rose;" the Perfect Pitch musical, "Lift;" Kneehigh Theatre's production of "The Umbrellas of Cherbourg;" the UK tour of Jerry Zaks' production of "Sister Act;" Harry Hill and Simon Cowell's musical, "I Can't Sing," at the London Palladium; Simon Stephens' "Marine Parade;" John Adams' experimental song play, "I Was Looking at the Ceiling and Then I Saw The Sky;" and Dominic Hill's "The Three Musketeers and The Princess of Spain."

In March 2015, she made her solo concert debut with the show entitled "Hear My Soul" at Kings Place in London. In September 2016, Erivo starred alongside Joshua Henry in a benefit concert performance of Jason Robert Brown's "The Last Five Years," with proceeds going to the Brady Center to Prevent Gun Violence. In February 2017, Erivo performed alongside John Legend at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards

Related Articles