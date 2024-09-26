Curtis Lundy to Perform at Mount Morris Ascension Presbyterian Church

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Known for his deep, resonant tones and unparalleled skill on the double bass, Curtis Lundy has been a key figure in the jazz community for decades. His collaboration with the iconic Betty Carter and numerous other jazz legends has solidified his status as a true jazz master. Not just a performer, Lundy is also a composer, arranger, and choir director, bringing a wealth of experience and passion to every note he plays.

Don't miss this chance to witness Curtis Lundy's dynamic performance in the intimate setting of Mount Morris Ascension Presbyterian Church on October 4th.

Tickets are just $25 - a small price for an evening of pure musical brilliance. The performance runs from 7 PM to 8 PM, making it the perfect midweek cultural escape.

Harlem Jazz Series - Curtis Lundy