Creatives Behind Cirque Du Soleil and Broadway Return With THE PUZZLE

Two clowns and an autistic person walk into a bar. The set up to a joke or a normal day after a workshop of Juliette Dunn's new play The Puzzle? One is Broadway and Cirque du Soleil's writer, director, and performer David Shiner known for Broadway's Tony Winning Fool Moon, Old Hats, Seussical the Musical, and numerous Cirque shows. The other is Cirque du Soleil veteran Daniel Passer. The autistic man is Mickey Rowe, the first autistic actor to play Christopher Boone in the Tony award-winning Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, co-executive director of the National Disability Theatre, and next set to play the title role in Amadeus.

Side splittingly funny, irreverent, and heart breakingly human, the new play by Julliette Dunn is being developed by Shiner and Rowe in partnership with the National Disability Theatre.

The play deals with acceptance, connection, loneliness, and discovering how deeply human we all are.

The Puzzle is currently seeking development for production in New York.





