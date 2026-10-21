Creative Stage Collective to Host CSC Open Day Workshop
The multigenerational theater company will host free workshops at Manhattan School for Children for prospective young performers.
Creative Stage Collective presents their CSC Open Day on Saturday, November 7, 2026, from 1PM-3PM at the Manhattan School for Children, 154 W. 93rd Street, NYC. For more information and to reserve free tickets, visit the Creative Stage Collective website.
The event invites young people to join the Creative Stage Collective Youth Troupe and some of the company's CSC Adult Professional Artists for two hours of theater, movement, and music games and activities for kids ages 8-16. There is no cost to join the workshop, and there is no limit to how many workshops participants can attend.
Organizers describe the event as a chance to explore, experiment, and meet the troupe. While it isn't an audition, young people who show a particular spark of interest, imagination, and enthusiasm may be invited to join the multigenerational performing troupe for upcoming productions.
Creative Stage Collective brings together youth and professional artists to co-create original kid-inspired theater with a spirit of playfulness and community that envisions a more empathetic world. CSC stands at the intersection of professional theater and children's creative development, forging a space where young imaginations and professional expertise combine to create performances described as both artistically excellent and socially meaningful. Unlike traditional youth theater programs or professional companies that occasionally work with children, CSC's collaborative model places equal value on both professional artistry and childhood imagination, creating a multigenerational creative community that produces work reflecting the depth, joy, and innovative thinking that emerges when generations create together.
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