Creative Goods Launches Corn Puddin' Candle in Honor of SCHMIGADOON!

Creative Goods is launching a brand new piece of merchandise to celebrate the Schmigadoon’s Best Musical Tony Award!

Take the Schmigadoon picnic home with you with this realistic corn puddin candle! Scented like sweet, freshly baked corn puddin, this soy wax blended corn cob shaped candle comes in a custom aluminum container with pop tin lid.

Retailing for $35, the candle is available for purchase at the theater starting this evening and is also available online for pre-order.

At the 79th Annual Tony Awards, Schmigadoon! took home the Tony Awards for Best Book of a Musical, Best Orchestrations, Best Original Score, and Best Musical.

Schmigadoon! stars Alex Brightman and Sara Chase as Josh Skinner and Melissa Gimble, a couple who accidentally wanders into Schmigadoon – the magical town where every day is a musical. Everybody has a song for everything, the corn is as high as an elephant’s eye, and the only bridge out of town leads nowhere. Melissa and Josh soon discover the only way to escape is by finding true love—which may or may not be with each other.