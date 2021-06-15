Country Jukebox HONKY TONK ANGELS Trilogy Is Now Licensed Through Stage Rights

Stage Rights has just acquired the licensing and theatrical performance rights to the trio of hit country jukebox musicals (Honky Tonk Angels, Honky Tonk Angels Holiday Spectacular, Honky Tonk Angels and the Mystery of Bubba's Revenge) from Ted Swindley, the creator of Always...Patsy Cline.

The series, which follows four women as they chase their dreams of country music stardom to Nashville, playfully incorporates dozens of classic country hits such as "Stand By Your Man," "Harper Valley PTA," and "Rhinestone Cowboy." These three fantastic installments can be produced together or stand on their own individually without audiences having seen the other two.

"The Honky Tonk Angels are taking flight and will soon be soaring to new heavenly heights as part of the Stage Rights catalog!" says Ted Swindley. "There is nothing better than great comedy, an inspiring message, and good old country music to bring us back together to theatres across the USA in this post-Covid era! As the author of the Honky Tonk Angels trilogy, I am thrilled to be a part of the Stage Rights family!"

"It really makes sense to have this great trilogy of shows from Ted Swindley in our catalog," says Roger Bean, President of Stage Rights. "He's the creator of one of the most popular jukebox musicals of all time, and since Stage Rights has become synonymous with small and easy-to-produce jukebox musicals, it seems fitting to have Ted join our catalog."

Ted Swindley is internationally known as writer and director of the popular musical Always...Patsy Cline. He is the founding artistic director of Stages Repertory Theatre in Houston, Texas. He was also named to Esquire Magazine's register of Outstanding Americans in Arts and Letters.

Mr. Swindley was the recipient of the Los Angeles Dramalogue Award for outstanding direction of Carnal Knowledge by Jules Feiffer. Currently, he is president of Ted Swindley Productions, Inc., a theatrical licensing and consulting company, and continues his 40-year career writing plays and musicals, consulting and mentoring playwrights, as well as directing plays & musicals for various theatres throughout the U.S. and abroad. For more info, go to www.tedswindleyproductions.com.



Based in Los Angeles and founded in 2000, Stage Rights is one of the leading independent theatrical publishers in the United States, providing stage performance rights for a wide range of plays and musicals to theater companies, schools, and other producing organizations across the country and around the world. Stage Rights is thrilled to add the Honky Tonk Angels trilogy to its ever-growing catalog, which includes such popular Off-Broadway fare as Desperate Measures; Broadbend, Arkansas; Application Pending; The Marvelous Wonderettes; and The Book of Merman.

For more information, please visit stagerights.com or call 323-739-0413.