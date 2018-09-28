Could 'Crazy Rich Asians' Be Getting a Musical Adaptation?

More often than not these days, many of Broadway's biggest shows are adaptations. Could the next one in the works be a musical adaptation of the hit film Crazy Rich Asians? According to Jon M. Chu, the film's director, the idea is not outside the realm of possibility.

Chu spoke with Variety, where the idea was brought up of the movie coming to the stage.

"Maybe we combine a Chinese singer with an Asian-American composer to put it together," Chu said. "We have a big band - the band is on the stage itself so you can experience it like you're at a party. We would have the best fashion. Jason Wu comes in and designs everything. You make an experience for the audience. It would be ridiculous."

While the idea is merely speculation at this point, who knows if it could someday become a reality!

CRAZY RICH ASIANS won the domestic box office during its opening weekend, coming in with a five-day total of $35 million. This groundbreaking film is lauded as the first studio film in over 25 years since 1993's "Joy Luck Club" to feature a nearly all Asian-American cast.

The story follows New Yorker Rachel Chu (Constance Wu) as she accompanies her longtime boyfriend, Nick Young (Henry Golding), to his best friend's wedding in Singapore. Excited about visiting Asia for the first time but nervous about meeting Nick's family, Rachel is unprepared to learn that Nick has neglected to mention a few key details about his life. Not only is he the scion of one of the country's wealthiest families, but also one of its most sought-after bachelors. Being on Nick's arm puts a target on Rachel's back, with jealous socialites and, worse, Nick's own disapproving mother (Michelle Yeoh) taking aim.

It soon becomes clear that the only thing crazier than love is family, in this funny and romantic story sure to ring true for audiences everywhere.

"Crazy Rich Asians" features an international cast of stars, led by Constance Wu ("Fresh Off the Boat"), Gemma Chan ("Humans"), Lisa Lu ("2012"), and Awkwafina ("Ocean's 8," "Neighbors 2"), with Ken Jeong (the "Hangover" films") and Michelle Yeoh ("Star Trek: Discovery," "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon"). The large starring ensemble also includes Henry Golding, making his feature film debut, Sonoya Mizuno ("La La Land"), Chris Pang ("Marco Polo"), Jimmy O. Yang ("Silicon Valley"), comedian Ronny Chieng ("The Daily Show"), Remy Hii ("Marco Polo"), Nico Santos ("Superstore"), and Jing Lusi ("Stan Lee's Lucky Man").

