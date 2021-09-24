Corey Cott & Hannah Elless to be Featured on Demos From Matthew Puckett's REBEL GENIUS

Peabody Award-winning composer, Matthew Puckett, announced today the upcoming release of two demos, "Faster" and "What Love Looks Like," from his new musical Rebel Genius, about the early life of Albert Einstein, featuring Broadway stalwarts Corey Cott (Newsies, Bandstand) and Hannah Elless (Bright Star, Godspell). With the release of these first two demos, Rebel Genius will continue a new series releasing songs from the show every three months.

Both songs ("Faster" and "What Love Looks Like") are now available for pre-save and will officially be released on Thursday, October 7, 2021, the very day that, in 1933, Einstein left Europe for good, boarding a steamship with his wife Elsa bound for New York where he lived and worked for the rest of his life.

Physics and love collide in Rebel Genius as a young, and highly ambitious, Albert Einstein falls madly in love with Mileva Maric and risks everything he has to find the perfect Unified Theory. The acclaimed new musical is an exploration into the heart and mind of a flawed icon and scientific genius. Max Planck, Niels Bohr and the Atomic Bomb all play a part in the journey and choices of a brilliant human being who is torn between a passionate love for the people in his life and a wild ambition to understand the universe.

Rebel Genius was a finalist for the 2017 Jonathan Larson Grant presented by the American Theater Wing. The Atlantic Theater Company in NYC and the IAMA Theater Company in Los Angeles have presented developmental readings. The show had a sold-out production at UCLA in March, 2019 and was awarded a staged reading as part of the ASCAP New Musical Theatre Workshop in September, 2019 at the Lied Center for the Performing Arts' Carson Theatre in Lincoln, NE.

Originally from New York City, Matthew Puckett is an award-winning songwriter and composer based in Los Angeles. Matthew has worked with numerous bands and artists such as: Rogue Wave, The Mowgli's, Marsha Ambrosius, Jeremy Jordan, Shawn Hook, Kris Allen, Royal Tongues, Glenn Phillips, Beginners, Valen and Garrison Starr. Matthew won a Peabody Award for his songs and score for the seven-part documentary ABC Series "Hopkins" and was the recipient of an ASCAP Film/TV Award for his song ʻSkylineʻ, the theme to the critically acclaimed ABC series "NY Med." His new musical Rebel Genius was a finalist for the Jonathan Larson Grant presented by The American Theater Wing. Matthew's unique film and television scores include Caught (Anna Camp), Guidance (Dreamworks/AwesomenessTV), Best Friends Forever (Brea Grant, Selection SLAMDANCE), Dial A Prayer (Brittany Snow, William H. Macy), Some Boys Don't Leave (Jesse Eisenberg, Winner TriBeCa Film Fest), Gravity (STARZ), Still Singl (Showtime) and Before I Go (Starring Annabella Sciorra). Other film and television music credits include Southpaw (dir. Antoine Fuqua), "Katy Keene" (THE CW), "Eye Candy" (MTV), "NCIS: LA" (CBS), "Being Human" (SyFy), "Hooking Up" (ABC), Held Up starring The Sklar Brothers (Feature/Sony), Never Again (Focus Features), "Make It Or Break It" (Disney), and "Finding Carter" (MTV). Matthew co-wrote and produced the song "Cold Blood" by Valen featured in the latest version of the videogame The Sims from Electronic Arts. He is the recipient of the New Works commission from IAMA Theater Company in Los Angeles for his song cycle "THE EVERGREEN". Matthew is a member of the Dramatist's Guild and is published by Kobalt Music.

For more information, please visit RebelGeniusTheMusical.com