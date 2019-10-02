Cora Cahan Appointed President & CEO Of Baryshnikov Arts Center

Baryshnikov Arts Center (BAC) is pleased to announce that Cora Cahan has been appointed President and CEO of BAC. She will assume the role in mid-October 2019. Ms. Cahan succeeds Georgiana Pickett, who served as the organization's Executive Director from August 2011 to April 2019.

In June, Ms. Cahan stepped down as Founding President and CEO of The New 42nd Street, a position she held for 29 years. During that time, she revitalized Manhattan's 42nd Street through the preservation and reinvention of seven historic Broadway theaters, including establishment of The New Victory Theater and The New 42nd Street Studios. Previously, in her distinguished career as an arts administrator, Ms. Cahan co-founded and served as Executive Director of the Feld Ballet. In that capacity, she helped develop the Lawrence A. Wien Center known as 890 Broadway, and co-founded the acquisition and transformation of the Elgin Cinema into The Joyce Theater.

BAC Founder and Artistic Director Mikhail Baryshnikov said: "I am delighted to welcome Cora Cahan to the BAC family. Our paths first crossed more than 40 years ago, when she worked with choreographer Eliot Feld, and then continuously throughout our lives and careers. I deeply admire all Cora has accomplished in New York City, and the arts generally. As BAC nears its 15th anniversary next year, it is the ideal moment for Cora to bring her tenacious leadership and unparalleled skill to the organization, working together with the excellent BAC Board of Directors and staff as we propel into the future."

"The BAC Board of Directors is thrilled to confirm the appointment of Cora Cahan," said Diana DiMenna, Chairman. "We are honored to gain the leadership of someone who has, quite literally, paved the way for artists and arts organizations throughout her esteemed career."

In her role as President and CEO, Ms. Cahan will be responsible for advancing the mission and programs of BAC through oversight of all facets of the organization's operations.

Of her appointment, Cora Cahan said: "How extraordinary and natural to take on the leadership of Baryshnikov Arts Center after Mikhail Baryshnikov and I have been in one another's orbit for years. I am excited at the prospect of leading this singular organization, whose dedicated staff and Board of Directors are deeply committed to supporting and embracing a broad spectrum of artists, providing them with the precious commodities of time, space, and resources to work in optimal circumstances. BAC's mission dovetails perfectly with the work I have done over the years. I look forward to partnering with Misha and the entire BAC team to continue to enhance its established programs while identifying ways of sustaining the organization long into the future."





