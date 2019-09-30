Conductor Yannick Nézet-Séguin Curates Nine-Concert Perspectives Series At Carnegie Hall

Conductor Yannick Nézet-Séguin curates a nine-concert Perspectives series during the 2019-2020 season, including performances with three orchestras with whom he has built his remarkable career-The Philadelphia Orchestra, Orchestre Métropolitain de Montréal, and The MET Orchestra-as well as a rare recital appearance with mezzo-soprano Joyce DiDonato.



When asked about the curation of this Perspectives series, Mr. Nézet-Séguin said, "When I was asked to become a Perspectives artist, I was excited and honored. I reflected on the word 'perspectives' immediately. What I want is to give a perspective to the audience on who I am-as a conductor and as a pianist. I also thought this would be an incredible opportunity for me to reflect on a more personal level about where I am at this time, in a city like New York, where I am surrounded by wonderful partners. Through this series at Carnegie Hall, these ideas will all come together in a way that, I hope, speaks to future generations. It will also give me new perspectives on where I come from, where I am now, and where I want to go-hopefully with Carnegie Hall as a partner for many years to come. Every time I step on this stage, I am blessed and grateful to feel the spirit of everyone who has performed in this hall."



Mr. Nézet-Séguin kicks off his Perspectives series on Tuesday, October 15 at 8:00 p.m. in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage leading The Philadelphia Orchestra in the New York premiere of Valerie Coleman's Umoja, R. Strauss's Eine Alpensinfonie, and Bartók's Piano Concerto No. 3, with Hélène Grimaud.



He returns the following month on Friday, November 22 at 8:00 p.m. with Orchestre Métropolitain de Montréal in their first US tour and thereby Carnegie Hall debut performing Bruckner's Symphony No. 4, "Romantic" alongside Mozart arias sung by mezzo-soprano Joyce DiDonato, a fellow Perspectives artist at Carnegie Hall this season. Ms. DiDonato then returns with Yannick Nézet-Séguin at the piano on Sunday, December 15 at 2:00 p.m. performing Schubert's Winterreise.



In March and April, he leads The Philadelphia Orchestra in four concerts devoted to a great cornerstone of the orchestral repertoire-the complete symphonies of Beethoven-as a central part of Carnegie Hall's season-long celebration of the 250th anniversary of Beethoven's birth. The cycle begins on Friday, March 13 at 8:00 p.m. with symphonies nos. 5 and 6, "Pastoral," and continues the following Friday, March 20 at 8:00 p.m. with symphonies nos. 2 and 3, "Eroica." They return for symphonies nos. 8, 4, and 7 on Thursday, March 26 at 8:00 p.m. The cycle is completed on Friday, April 3 at 8:00 p.m. featuring symphonies nos. 1 and 9 with soprano Angel Blue, mezzo-soprano Mihoko Fujimura, tenor Rolando Villazón, baritone Quinn Kelsey, and the Westminster Symphonic Choir under the direction of Joe Miller.



Mr. Nézet-Séguin returns for two final concerts in June with The MET Orchestra. The first, on Friday, June 12 at 8:00 p.m., features violinist Anne-Sophie Mutter in Beethoven's Violin Concerto and Romance in F Major, as well as Prokofiev's Symphony No. 5. For his final Perspectives performance on Tuesday, June 16 at 8:00 p.m., he conducts Carnegie Hall Debs Composer's Chair Jörg Widmann's sonorous Lied, paired with R. Strauss's Four Last Songs with soprano Elza van den Heever and Ein Heldenleben.



For more information on Yannick Nézet-Séguin's Perspectives series visit: carnegiehall.org/yannick.



About Yannick Nézet-Séguin

From his appointment as artistic director and principal conductor of the Orchestre Métropolitain de Montréal in 2000 to being named music director of The Philadelphia Orchestra in 2010 (leading the orchestra since 2012), and onward to his most recent appointment starting in 2018 as the third music director in the history of the Metropolitan Opera, Yannick Nézet-Séguin's meteoric rise can be measured in his string of dazzling achievements. He is widely recognized for his musicianship, dedication, and charisma, establishing himself as a musical leader of the highest caliber and one of the most thrilling talents of his generation.



Mr. Nézet-Séguin made his Carnegie Hall debut in 2012, leading The Philadelphia Orchestra in his inaugural season as music director. He is also honorary conductor of the Rotterdam Philharmonic Orchestra, where he was chief conductor from 2008 to 2018, and an honorary member of the Chamber Orchestra of Europe.



A native of Montreal, Mr. Nézet-Séguin studied piano, conducting, composition, and chamber music at the Conservatoire de musique du Québec and continued his studies with renowned conductor Carlo Maria Giulini; he also studied choral conducting with Joseph Flummerfelt at Westminster Choir College. Among his honors are an appointment as Companion of the Order of Canada; Musical America's 2016 Artist of the Year; and honorary doctorates from the Université du Québec, Curtis Institute of Music, Westminster Choir College, McGill University, and University of Pennsylvania.



Carnegie Hall's Perspectives Series

Now in its 21st season, Carnegie Hall's Perspectives series is an artistic initiative in which select musicians are invited to explore their own musical individuality and create their own personal concert series through collaborations with other musicians and ensembles. In the 2019-2020 season, Perspectives series will be curated by four acclaimed artists: conductors Sir John Eliot Gardiner and Yannick Nézet-Séguin, mezzo-soprano Joyce DiDonato, and singer-songwriter Angélique Kidjo.



Previous Perspectives artists have included Senegalese vocalist Youssou NDOUR; Brazilian singer-songwriter Caetano Veloso; Indian classical tabla player Zakir Hussain; experimental rocker David Byrne; singer-songwriters Rosanne Cash and James Taylor; as well as conductor and pianist Daniel Barenboim; conductors Pierre Boulez, James Levine, Sir Simon Rattle, David Robertson, and Michael Tilson Thomas; violinists Janine Jansen, Gidon Kremer, Anne-Sophie Mutter, and Christian Tetzlaff; cellist Yo-Yo Ma; pianists Pierre-Laurent Aimard, Leif Ove Andsnes, Martha Argerich, Emanuel Ax, Evgeny Kissin, Maurizio Pollini, Sir András Schiff, Peter Serkin, Daniil Trifonov, Mitsuko Uchida, and Yuja Wang; sopranos Renée Fleming and Dawn Upshaw; mezzo-soprano Joyce DiDonato; bass-baritone Thomas Quasthoff; the Emerson String Quartet; the Kronos Quartet; and early music ensemble L'Arpeggiata.



Program Information

Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 8:00 PM

Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage

THE PHILADELPHIA ORCHESTRA

Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Music Director and Conductor

Hélène Grimaud, Piano



VALERIE COLEMAN Umoja (arr. for orchestra; NY Premiere)

BELA BARTÓK Piano Concerto No. 3



Richard Strauss Eine Alpensinfonie, Op. 64



Tickets: $41-$135

_________________________________



Friday, November 22, 2019 at 8:00 PM

Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage

ORCHESTRE METROPOLITAIN DE MONTREAL

Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Artistic Director and Principal Conductor

Joyce DiDonato, Mezzo-Soprano



WOLFGANG AMADEUS MOZART "Ch'io mi scordi di te ... Non temer, amato bene," K. 505

WOLFGANG AMADEUS MOZART "Parto, ma tu ben mio" from La clemenza di Tito

ANTON BRUCKNER Symphony No. 4 in E-flat Major, "Romantic"



Perspectives: Joyce DiDonato



Tickets: $24-$80

_________________________________



Sunday, December 15, 2019 at 2:00 PM

Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage

Joyce DiDonato, Mezzo-Soprano

Yannick Nezet-Seguin, Piano



Franz Schubert Winterreise, D. 911



Perspectives: Joyce DiDonato



Tickets: $29-$96

___________________________________



Friday, March 13, 2020 at 8:00 PM

Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage

THE PHILADELPHIA ORCHESTRA

Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Music Director and Conductor



ALL-BEETHOVEN PROGRAM

Symphony No. 5 in C Minor, Op. 67

Symphony No. 6 in F Major, Op. 68, "Pastoral"



Pre-concert talk at 7 PM with Matthew Guerrieri, author of The First Four Notes: Beethoven's Fifth and the Human Imagination.



Lead support for the Beethoven Celebration is provided by The Morris and Alma Schapiro Fund.



Tickets: $51-$170

___________________________________



Friday, March 20, 2020 at 8:00 PM

Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage

THE PHILADELPHIA ORCHESTRA

Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Music Director and Conductor



ALL-BEETHOVEN PROGRAM

Symphony No. 2 in D Major, Op. 36

Symphony No. 3 in E-flat Major, Op. 55, "Eroica"



Pre-concert talk at 7 PM with Ara Guzelimian, Provost and Dean, The Juilliard School.



Lead support for the Beethoven Celebration is provided by The Morris and Alma Schapiro Fund.



Tickets: $42-$140

___________________________________



Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 8:00 PM

Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage

THE PHILADELPHIA ORCHESTRA

Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Music Director and Conductor



ALL-BEETHOVEN PROGRAM

Symphony No. 8 in F Major, Op. 93

Symphony No. 4 in B-flat Major, Op. 60

Symphony No. 7 in A Major, Op. 92



Sponsored by Deloitte LLP



Lead support for the Beethoven Celebration is provided by The Morris and Alma Schapiro Fund.



Tickets: $44-$145

___________________________________



Friday, April 3, 2020 at 8:00 PM

Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage

THE PHILADELPHIA ORCHESTRA

Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Music Director and Conductor

Angel Blue, Soprano

Mihoko Fujimura, Mezzo-Soprano

Rolando Villazón, Tenor

Quinn Kelsey, Baritone

Westminster Symphonic Choir

Joe Miller, Director



ALL-BEETHOVEN PROGRAM

Symphony No. 1 in C Major, Op. 21

Symphony No. 9 in D Minor, Op. 125



Pre-concert talk at 7 PM with Harvey Sachs, author of The Ninth: Beethoven and the World in 1824 and Toscanini: Musician of Conscience.



This concert is made possible, in part, by an endowment fund for choral music established by S. Donald Sussman in memory of Judith Arron and Robert Shaw.



Lead support for the Beethoven Celebration is provided by The Morris and Alma Schapiro Fund.



Tickets: $57-$190

___________________________________



Friday, June 12, 2020 at 8:00 PM

Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage

The MET Orchestra

Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Music Director and Conductor

Anne-Sophie Mutter, Violin



Ludwig van Beethoven Romance for Violin and Orchestra in F Major, Op. 50

Ludwig van Beethoven Violin Concerto in D Major, Op. 61

Sergei Prokofiev Symphony No. 5 in B-flat Major, Op. 100



Lead support for the Beethoven Celebration is provided by The Morris and Alma Schapiro Fund.



Tickets: $51-$170

___________________________________



Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 8:00 PM

Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage

The MET Orchestra

Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Music Director and Conductor

Elza van den Heever, Soprano



JÖRG WIDMANN Lied

Richard Strauss Four Last Songs

Richard Strauss Ein Heldenleben, Op. 40



Jörg Widmann is the holder of the 2019-2020 Richard and Barbara Debs Composer's Chair at Carnegie Hall.



Tickets: $50-$165

___________________________________



Perspectives: Yannick Nézet-Séguin



In honor of the centenary of his birth, Carnegie Hall's 2019-2020 season is dedicated to the memory of Isaac Stern in recognition of his extraordinary contributions to Carnegie Hall, arts advocacy, and the field of music.



Tickets are available at the Carnegie Hall Box Office, 154 West 57th Street, or can be charged to major credit cards by calling CarnegieCharge at 212-247-7800 or by visiting the Carnegie Hall website, carnegiehall.org.



For Carnegie Hall Corporation presentations taking place in Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage, a limited number of seats, priced at $10, will be available day-of-concert beginning at 11:00 a.m. Monday through Saturday and 12:00 noon on Sunday until one hour before the performance or until supply lasts. The exceptions are Carnegie Hall Family Concerts and gala events. These $10 tickets are available to the general public on a first-come, first-served basis at the Carnegie Hall Box Office only. There is a two-ticket limit per customer.



In addition, for all Carnegie Hall presentations in Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage a limited number of partial view (seats with obstructed or limited sight lines or restricted leg room) will be sold for 50% of the full price. For more information on this and other discount ticket programs, including those for students, Notables members, and Bank of America customers, visit carnegiehall.org/discounts. Artists, programs, and prices are subject to change.





