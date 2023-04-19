Concord Theatricals Acquires Worldwide Licensing Rights for AIN'T NO MO'

Concord Theatricals has secured exclusive worldwide English-language stage licensing rights to Jordan E. Cooper's Ain't No Mo' for its Samuel French imprint. For more information, visit concordsho.ws/PerformAintNoMo

"I'm so incredibly honored to have Ain't No Mo' find its home with Concord Theatricals," said author Cooper. "The only accessible way to experience Broadway plays in Texas when I was younger was ordering Samuel French. It allowed those plays to meet me where I was, which is why it's an amazing feeling to join some of my favorite plays and get to meet someone where they are. Ain't No Mo' is a wild yet hilarious ride with the heart of an ancestral hug, and I'm honored that Concord will help me spread that hug around."

"We are excited to be able to share Jordan's visionary, remarkable play with theatres all over the world," said Amy Rose Marsh, Vice President of Acquisitions and Artistic Development at Concord Theatricals. "It's a brilliant work of theatre and we hope to see many productions in the future."

Ain't No Mo' dares to ask the incendiary question, "What if the U.S. government attempted to solve racism... by offering Black Americans one-way plane tickets to Africa?" The answer comes in the form of an outrageous and high-octane comedy about being Black in today's America. Cooper's Ain't No Mo' seamlessly blends sketch comedy, satire and avant-garde theatre to leave audiences crying with laughter - and thinking through the tears.

Ain't No Mo' made its world premiere to overwhelming acclaim at The Public Theater in March 2019. In September 2022, the show had its regional premiere at Washington, D.C.'s Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company, followed by a run at Baltimore Center Stage in October 2022. The show came to Broadway in December 2022, produced by Lee Daniels and directed by Stevie Walker-Webb. Cooper was honored by the Obie Awards in 2019 with a special citation for Playwriting & Performance in Ain't No Mo'.

Jordan E. Cooper

is an award-winning playwright, producer, director and performer. His Obie Award-winning play Ain't No Mo' originally debuted to a sold-out run at The Public Theater in 2019, and in December 2022 opened on Broadway to resounding acclaim, marking Jordan's Broadway debut both off stage and on - starring as the hilarious and bossy flight attendant "Peaches." Press called Ain't No Mo' "fearlessly provocative," "jubilantly disruptive" and the "Best New Play on Broadway This Year," citing Jordan as "Broadway's Groundbreaking New Voice." Jordan co-created, executive produces, and directs the Emmy-nominated "The Ms. Pat Show," which is hailed by critics as "one of the most radical sitcoms of the modern era." The hit multi-cam series returns to BET+ for its third season this February. Jordan was also featured on the final season of FX's groundbreaking series "Pose" as "MC Tyrone" and has his own production company, Cookout Entertainment.

Concord Theatricals

is the world's most significant theatrical company, comprising the catalogs of R&H Theatricals, Samuel French, Tams-Witmark and The Andrew Lloyd Webber Collection, plus dozens of new signings each year. Our unparalleled roster includes the work of Irving Berlin, Agatha Christie, George & Ira Gershwin, Marvin Hamlisch, Lorraine Hansberry, Kander & Ebb, Tom Kitt, Ken Ludwig, Marlow & Moss, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anaïs Mitchell, Dominique Morisseau, Cole Porter, Rodgers & Hammerstein, Thornton Wilder and August Wilson. We are the only firm providing truly comprehensive services to the creators and producers of plays and musicals, including theatrical licensing, music publishing, script publishing, cast recording and first-class production. www.concordtheatricals.com