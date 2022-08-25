Concord Theatricals Acquires Licensing Rights for POTUS

Concord Theatricals has secured exclusive worldwide English language stage licensing rights to Selina Fillinger's POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive for its Samuel French imprint. The title is now available for licensing to professional theatres in North America. For more information about the uproarious new comedy, visit concordsho.ws/PerformPOTUS .

One four-letter word is about to rock 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. When the President unwittingly spins a PR nightmare into a global crisis, the seven brilliant and beleaguered women he relies upon most risk life, liberty, and the pursuit of sanity to keep the commander-in-chief out of trouble.

"I wrote a comedy about a tragedy, because in our ongoing fight against systemic oppression and minority rule, there are few tools more powerful than the laugh of recognition," said Fillinger. "When a theatre is brimming with cheers and laughter, we recognize that we are not alone. We realize we are powerful. We are reminded that although the struggle for equality is long, it can also be joyful, gleeful, and full of heart."

"POTUS is arguably one of the smartest, freshest comedies that has played Broadway in recent memory. Selina has penned a female-driven crowd pleaser that deftly captures the experiences of women in the workplace. It's truly a modern farce." said Amy Rose Marsh, VP of Acquisitions & Artistic Development at Concord Theatricals.

A 2019 selection for the Kilroys' List, POTUS marked the Broadway debut of 28-year-old playwright Fillinger. Directed by five-time Tony Award® winner Susan Stroman, the production about the women in charge of the man in charge of the free world recently had an acclaimed limited engagement at the Shubert Theatre. It received three 2022 Tony Award nominations, in the acting and design categories.

is an LA-based writer and performer. Original plays include The Collapse, Something Clean, Faceless, and The Armor Plays: Clinched/Strapped. Selina recently made her Broadway debut with her seven-woman farce, POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive. Her plays have been developed at Roundabout Theatre, Manhattan Theatre Club, McCarter Theatre, Williamstown Theatre Festival, Old Globe Theatre, Alley Theatre, St. Louis Repertory Theatre, and Northlight Theatre. She's currently commissioned at South Coast Repertory and Roundabout. She was a Hawthornden Fellow and a resident of McCarter's Sallie B. Goodman Artist's Retreat; Something Clean is the recipient of the 2019 Laurents/Hatcher Award and Clinched/Strapped received the 2019 Williamstown Theatre Festival's L. Arnold Weissberger New Play Award. POTUS was on the 2019 Kilroys List. Selina writes for the third season of Apple TV's "The Morning Show" and is developing a feature for Chernin/Netflix.