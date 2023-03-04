Composers Concordance to Present ENSEMBLE MOTION This Month

"I can calculate the motion of heavenly bodies, but not the madness of people." -Isaac Newton

On March 26th at 4pm, Composers Concordance will present Ensemble Motion. The legendary percussion ensemble Talujon meets Composers Concordance's own CompCord Ensemble on a program featuring brazen new compositions, together with choreography by the world-renowned tap dancer - body percussionist - composer Max Pollak.

At the historic St. Mark's Church in-the-Bowery, this exceptional interdisciplinary performing arts event will feature music by Aaron Alter, Dan Cooper, Jonathan Finlayson, Peter Jarvis, Denise Koncelik, Ginka Mizuki, Alon Nechushtan, Max Pollak, Gene Pritsker, Daniel Schnyder, and Randall Woolf.

Sunday, March 26th, 2023 @ 4pm

St. Mark's Church in-the-Bowery

131 E 10th St, New York, NY 10003