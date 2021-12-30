Composers Concordance Will Present Composer + String Quartet at DROM

Composers Concordance presents Composer + String Quartet on Sunday, January 23, 2022 at DROM in NYC.

Six diverse composers, Michael Wolff, Craig Harris, Gene Pritsker, Dan Cooper, Milica Paranosic, and Samuel Torres, will perform their own compositions with a string quartet. The predominant genre of chamber music for centuries, the String Quartet remains a vital force in contemporary composition thanks to an array of composer-performers brought together from a variety of musical spheres, including Jazz, Hip-hop, Latin, Rock, and Global Music.

Featured compositions include 'Nigerian Sunset' for trombone and string quartet by Craig Harris (Sun Ra, Judas and the Black Messiah), 'Pandemia' for piano trio by Michael Wolff (Cannonball Adderley, Arsenio Hall Show Band), and 'In Time' for soprano, rapper and string quartet by Gene Pritsker (Absolute Ensemble, Matrix Resurrections).

The concert also features an onstage Roundtable led by radio host David Srebnik, with a panel of celebrated artists and musicians providing commentary. Audience members (physical and virtual) will also be encouraged to comment on the music as it is being performed in a live-streamed thread.

The concert will also be live-streamed on the Composers Concordance Facebook Page.