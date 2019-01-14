Composer Maury Yeston And Designer Bob Mackie Featured At 92Y This Month

Coming up this month at 92Y, a master class with a Tony Award-winning composer and a conversation with a world famous designer! See the full details below:

A MASTER CLASS with Maury Yeston, Tony Award-Winning Composer/Lyricist in collaboration with the 92Y Musical Theatre Development Lab

Mon, Jan 28, 6:30 pm; FREE

Come join the 92Y Musical Theater Lab and Maury Yeston, Tony Award-winning composer/lyricist (Nine, Titanic, Grand Hotel) for a special evening of dance and an exciting behind-the-scenes analysis of creating musical theater songs. Our evening begins with an excerpt of Mr. Yeston's ballet Tom Sawyer newly choreographed by the 92Y's Megan Doyle, followed by Mr. Yeston discussing the collaborative process and challenges that arise between composers and choreographers.

The program will conclude with a Master Class in songwriting for musical theatre where members of the 2019 Musical Theatre Development Lab will present compositions-and Mr. Yeston will offer feedback on all aspects of musical theatre storytelling. This event promises to be an entertaining insight into the creative process of one of the most famous theatre composers of our time. The evening will be moderated by Brian Feinstein, composer and Program Associate of the 92Y Musical Theatre Department. Anyone with an interest in dance, theatre, and musicals is strongly encouraged to attend.

Register for free tickets here: https://www.92y.org/event/maury-yeston

Fashion Icons with Fern Mallis | Bob Mackie

Tue, Jan 29, 2019, 7:30 pm; Tickets from $40

Fern Mallis sits down with the legendary costume and fashion designer Bob Mackie to discuss his life in fashion-and a career that spans five decades, nine Emmy Award wins, three Academy Award nominations, and an induction into the Television Hall of Fame. From the drawing for the nude rhinestone-studded gown that Marilyn Monroe wore to sing "Happy Birthday" to John F. Kennedy, to Hollywood and working with Judy Garland and Carol Burnett, to his iconic collaborations with Diana Ross and Cher in the 1970s, to creating dresses for stars like Rihanna and RuPaul, Mackie has been and continues to be one of the most influential American designers of our times, whose work exudes timeless glamour. Join them for a highly anticipated career conversation.

Purchase tickets: https://www.92y.org/event/bob-mackie.

