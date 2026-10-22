Complexions Contemporary Ballet to Return to Joyce Theater

Complexions Contemporary Ballet will return to The Joyce Theater, November 17–29 in the Tino & Rajika Puri Auditorium, for a spectacular two-week homecoming celebrating more than three decades of boundary-breaking dance. Under the direction of co-founders Dwight Rhoden and Desmond Richardson, the engagement opens with a special tribute to legendary artist and former Complexions Artistic Advisor Carmen de Lavallade, highlighted by Richardson’s first appearance on the Complexions stage in eight years.

The acclaimed company continues its season with three dynamic programs featuring world premieres by Rhoden, set to the music of Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Sam Smith; 2021 Guggenheim Fellow Tommie-Waheed Evans; and Co-Associate Artistic Director Jillian Davis, alongside beloved works from its extraordinary repertory.

About Complexions Contemporary Ballet

A thrilling fusion of classical ballet, contemporary movement, theatrical innovation, and cultural influences from around the globe, Complexions Contemporary Ballet returns to its New York home with a season that celebrates its remarkable legacy while boldly embracing the future. Founded in 1994 by artistic visionaries Dwight Rhoden and Desmond Richardson, the company has spent more than three decades redefining the possibilities of dance, cultivating an unmistakable aesthetic distinguished by breathtaking athleticism, fearless experimentation, and deeply expressive artistry. This season brings together three generations of choreographic voices, electrifying new creations, and signature works that have helped establish Complexions as one of the world’s most distinctive contemporary ballet companies.

Opening Night Celebration and Desmond Richardson's Return

Opening night promises an extraordinary celebration of dance history and artistic legacy, honoring the incomparable Carmen de Lavallade, whose pioneering career and profound influence have shaped generations of performers. Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated actress Gloria Reuben, best known for her acclaimed role on NBC’s “ER,” will host opening night celebration. In a particularly moving homecoming, Complexions Co-Founder and Co-Artistic Director Desmond Richardson returns to the company’s stage for the first time in eight years, joining two celebrated artists, former Dance Theatre of Harlem principal dancer Christina Johnson and former Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater principal Sarita Allen, in Rhoden’s It All, set to the evocative music of Björk. Bringing together three extraordinary performers whose careers have helped shape the landscape of American dance, this special performance promises to be a highlight of the engagement.

Three World Premieres

The season also marks an exciting new chapter in Complexions’ artistic evolution with three world premieres showcasing a compelling range of choreographic perspectives. Co-Founder and Co-Artistic Director Dwight Rhoden, whose prolific body of work has defined the company’s distinctive movement vocabulary, unveils a new creation set to the music of Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Sam Smith, featuring such hits as “Too Good at Goodbyes,” “Lay Me Down,” and “Promises,” among others. Joining Rhoden are acclaimed choreographer and 2021 Guggenheim Fellow Tommie-Waheed Evans and Complexions Co-Associate Artistic Director Jillian Davis, each presenting a world premiere. Together, these new works underscore the company’s ongoing commitment to artistic exploration, innovation, and the next generation of dance makers.

Repertory Highlights

Among the engagement’s cherished repertory offerings is Rhoden’s Testament, a stirring work set to traditional African American spirituals, including “The Lord’s Prayer” and “Swing Low, Sweet Chariot.” Drawing on the emotional resonance and enduring power of this music, Testament exemplifies Complexions’ ability to unite technical brilliance with deeply human expression, transforming movement into an experience of profound beauty and connection.

Across three distinctive programs, Complexions’ exceptional dancers bring their trademark intensity, versatility, and seemingly limitless physicality to a rich tapestry of choreography that defies easy classification. From the exhilarating energy of its contemporary creations to the emotional depth of its signature repertory, the company continues to challenge expectations of what ballet can be, embracing an artistic vision as expansive and diverse as the world around it.

With three world premieres, a deeply meaningful tribute to Carmen de Lavallade, and the long-awaited return of Desmond Richardson to the Complexions stage, Complexions Contemporary Ballet’s November 17–29 engagement at The Joyce Theater promises two unforgettable weeks of virtuosity, innovation, and artistic celebration.

Performance Schedule

Complexions Contemporary Ballet performs in The Joyce Theater’s Tino & Rajika Puri Auditorium from November 17–29, 2026, as follows:

Week One, November 17–22: Tuesday at 7pm; Wednesday through Friday at 7:30pm; Saturday at 2pm and 7:30pm; Sunday at 2pm.

Week Two, November 24–29: Tuesday and Wednesday at 7:30pm; Friday at 7:30pm; Saturday at 2pm and 7:30pm; Sunday at 2pm.

A Curtain Chat will follow the performance on Wednesday, November 18.

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