Complete Cast Set for RAGS Benefit Concerts Starring Judy Kuhn and More

The complete cast has been revealed for Classic Stage Company's two-night-only benefit concert performances of Rags, featuring a book by Jospeh Stein, music by Charles Strouse, lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, and revised book by David Thompson. The performances will take place on Monday, September 28 at 7pm and Tuesday, September 29 at 7pm at CSC's Lynn F. Angelson Theater.

The complete cast of Rags will feature Jill Abramovitz (Beetlejuice) as Anna Blumberg, Nicholas Barasch (Pirates! The Penzance Musical) as Ben Levitowitz, Julie Benko (Ragtime) as Rebecca Hershkowitz, Reece Boyle (The Sound of Music Tour) as David Hershkowitz, Rodd Cyrus (Ragtime) as Sal Russo, Adam Heller (Some Like It Hot) as Jack Blumberg, Tony Award nominee Judy Kuhn (CSC's The Baker's Wife, Fun Home) as Rachel Brodsky, Michael McCorry Rose (The Queen of Versailles) as Max Bronfman, Jenna Lea Rosen (Suffs First National Tour) as Bella Cohen, and Tony Award nominee Steven Skybell (Cabaret) as Avram Cohen, with ensemble members Erik Altemus (Pippin), Daniel Beeman (Chess), Sara Jean Ford (The Phantom of the Opera), Danyel Fulton (Suffs Tour), Andrew Kober (The Queen of Versailles), Madison Mosley (Beetlejuice), and Matthew Stocke (Titanic). The evening will be directed by Leigh Silverman, with music direction by Mary Mitchell Campbell, and casting by Alldaffer & Donadio Casting.

Step into the Lower East Side of New York in 1910, a time when America worried it was being overwhelmed by a flood of immigrants. Rags, in a revised version of the 1986 Broadway musical, follows the struggles and triumphs of Jewish immigrants striving for the American Dream. After fleeing Russian pogroms, Rebecca and her young son arrive at Ellis Island, entering a world of sweatshops, pushcarts, and the birth of both the American labor movement and American popular song. Featuring music by Charles Strouse (Annie), lyrics by Stephen Schwartz (Wicked), a book by Joseph Stein (Fiddler on the Roof), and a revised book by David Thompson (The Scottsboro Boys), this legendary musical hasn't been seen in New York in decades. Now, fresh off the heels of the sold-out, acclaimed revival of The Baker's Wife, CSC reunites with Schwartz and Stein to bring this soaring epic back to the NY stage for two nights only!

Tickets for Monday, September 28 are currently sold out, with very limited availability left for Tuesday, September 29. Ticket prices range from $150 to $500, and underwriting packages start at $1,500. Underwriters will be featured on all communications regarding this storied show and receive exclusive benefits at the event. To become an underwriter or for corporate package opportunities, please email Weston Ganz at weston.ganz@classicstage.org.

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