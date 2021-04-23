Competition TV Series OPENING NIGHT AMERICA Will Develop Four New Musicals

An upcoming TV series will introduce new composers and lyricists to the world through an unscripted competition that gives them the opportunity to have their musicals mentored by some of Broadway's best.

The TV series which is prospectively entitled "OPENING NIGHT AMERICA" will present audiences with four exciting new musicals, whose creators and professional cast will be put through their paces under the direction and guidance of celebrity mentors, such as Tony and Emmy award-winning actress, Kristin Chenoweth. Viewers see first-hand, the fascinating creative process that is the development of an original musical production - from inspiring challenges to creative conflicts and uplifting moments - as portions of each of the four musicals are rehearsed and unveiled for television audiences each week.

Following the conclusion of the TV series, the musicals, based on their respective success on the show and evident audience appeal, will have a chance to receive financing from the series' producers. The producers will attempt to mount live stage productions of as many of the musicals as possible at select regional theaters across the US. The live stage productions and their creators will look to draw on the goodwill and notoriety of the productions generated by the television series. It is the hope of the producers that the series will garner mass marketing and draw a large diverse following from the small screen to the big stage, capturing a whole new audience of potential theater-goers and ultimately positioning the new musicals for the opportunity of a successful run on Broadway.

Season 1 of "OPENING NIGHT AMERICA" will feature the following diverse and entertaining musicals:

"Coyote" - This musical drama focuses on two separated lovers and tells the story of a foreboding pilgrimage from Mexico to the southern border of the US. The predominantly Latinx cast is led by an unscrupulous and magical character called Coyote. Music and Lyrics by Tim McCorry and Book by Michael Aman.

"Legends of Arahma" - This fantasy adventure musical features young explorers from an earthly age gone by, as they battle outer-worldly creatures in a mystical environment where good is threatened by a dark and evil force. Music and Lyrics by Joseph Purdue and Book and Lyrics by Dries Janssens.

"Once Upon A Rhyme" - Rhyme follows the compelling personal story of a young, black ballet dancer, who despite the objections of his mom and dad, dreams of becoming a hip hop star. With pressures to succeed mounting, he adopts a dangerous persona to gain respect, fortune, and fame while finding his authentic voice. Book, Music and Lyrics by RonvÃ© O'Daniel, Music by Jevares Myrick and Book by J Kyle Manzay.

"The King's Critique" - A musical comedy, featuring an all-female cast, takes a reverse Shakespearean approach with a twist on the "Emperor's New Clothes." This musical about writing musicals has an abundance of surprises and humor throughout. Book and Lyrics by Eric Holmes and Music and Lyrics by Nat Zegree.

This ground-breaking project will aim to engender new energy within the musical theatre community by attempting to open up hundreds of new job opportunities for singers, dancers, and other production personnel and staff who have long been out of work due to the closure of live theaters in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

To invest, listen to excerpts from each musical, watch videos from each creative team, and learn more about the project visit OpeningNightAmerica.com.