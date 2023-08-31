Company XIV's SEVEN SINS Extends Through Fall

The final shows will be on Saturday, October 28 and Tuesday, October 31 ushering in grand Halloween festivities with a party to end parties!

Audiences will face more temptation as Company XIV’s popular Seven Sins, the hit pleasure-laden extravaganza of singing, dancing, divine drag, and amazing acrobatic feats announces a Fall schedule of performances, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays starting September 7. The final shows will be on Saturday, October 28 and Tuesday, October 31 ushering in grand Halloween festivities with a party to end parties!

Under the masterful hand of creator and director Austin Mccormick, the cast is headed by pop star LEXXE and includes Robyn Adele AndersonDonna Carnow, Chrissy Carpenter, Lola Carter, Erin Dillon, Alisa Mae, Alex Frankel, Hannah Gill, Syrena, Meg Iwama, Nicholas Katen, Brandon Looney, Nolan, Clairisa Patton, Scott Schneider, Chanel Stone, Marcos Antonio Vasquez. The creative team includes McCormick (Creator, Director, and Choreographer), Zane Pihlstrȍm (Costume and Scenic Design), LEXXE (Original Music), Sarah Cimino (Makeup Design), Brian Tovar (Lighting Design), Julian Evans (Sound Design) and Bryan Gonzales (Wig Design).

Join Adam and Eve and prepare to take your bite of the apple while watching this mystical dreamscape inspired by the fall of man and the seven deadly sins. Baroque burlesque beauties, lush design and inspired cocktails await you in one of the company’s most lavish and glittering productions to date.

“We have big plans for Théâtre XIV next year,” teases McCormick, “so this may be the last opportunity to plumb the depths of hell with us at Seven Sins for a while. “ Seven Sinsincorporates everything you would want in a decadent evening of evening of awe, merriment, fun and sin!  Are you ready to repent?

Single tickets prices are from $95.00 to $225.00. Théâtre XIV by Company XIV is located at 383 Troutman Street, Brooklyn, NY (Bushwick), an easy and quick trip from Manhattan on the L Train to Jefferson Street station. For information and tickets go to Click Here

ABOUT Company XIV


Founded in 2006 by classically trained, nightlife impresario Austin Mccormick, Company XIV produces the most spectacular burlesque performances in New York City. High and lowbrow entertainment intermix with lavish design to deliver sensual, decadent extravaganzas inspired by the court of Louis XIV. With concurrent productions of Cocktail Magique—a variety show of intoxicating illusions at a luxurious new venue around the corner from Théâtre XIV— and Seven Sins, there has never been more glitter on offer in Bushwick!




