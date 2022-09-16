Common Will Make His Broadway Debut in BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY

Oscar, Emmy, and Grammy Award-winner COMMON will make his Broadway debut in the role of "Junior" in the Broadway debut production of Stephen Adly Guirgis' Pulitzer Prize-winning play, Between Riverside and Crazy, directed by Austin Pendleton.

COMMON will join the previously announced original Off-Broadway company members Victor Almanzar (Halfway Bitches Go Straight To Heaven), Elizabeth Canavan (Pipeline, Last Days of Judas Iscariot), Rosal Colón (a Free Man Of Color, The Motherf***er With The Hat), Liza Colón-Zayas (fx's The Bear, 2st's Water By The Spoonful), Stephen McKinley Henderson (tony Award Nominee For Fences, 2st's Jitney) and Michael Rispoli (the Offer, The Deuce).

BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY will begin previews Wednesday, November 30th and will officially open on Monday, December 19, 2022 at Second Stage's Hayes Theater (240 West 44th street).

Second Stage originally presented Between Riverside and Crazy at its off-Broadway home, the Tony Kiser Theater, in February 2015.

City Hall is demanding more than his signature, the landlord wants him out, the liquor store is closed - and the Church won't leave him alone. For ex-cop and recent widower Walter "Pops" Washington (Henderson) and his recently paroled son Junior (Common), the struggle to hold on to one of the last great rent stabilized apartments on Riverside Drive collides with old wounds, sketchy new houseguests and a final ultimatum in this Pulitzer Prize-winning dark comedy from Stephen Adly Guirgis. For Pops and Junior, it seems the Old Days are dead and gone - after a lifetime living Between Riverside and Crazy.

The creative team for Between Riverside and Crazy includes scenic design by Walt Spangler, costume design by Alexis Forte, lighting design by Keith Parham, and sound design/original music by Ryan Rumery. Casting is by Telsey + Company.

Subscriptions and single tickets for Between Riverside and Crazy are currently available by phone and at 2ST.com. A limited number of $30 tickets will be available to people aged 30 and under with valid ID. The Hayes box office will be open for Between Riverside and Crazy beginning November 14th.

ABOUT COMMON

Academy Award, Emmy and Grammy-winning artist, actor, author, and activist, COMMON most recently appeared opposite Keke Palmer in the film Alice, which premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival. He recently wrapped production on Stefon Bristol's Breathe opposite Jennifer Hudson, Milla Jovovich, and Quvenzhané Wallis, as well as Apple TV+'s upcoming sci-fi drama series, "Wool" and the independent Hollywood satire, El Tonto. Other film and television work includes Mindy Kaling's hit Netflix series "Never Have I Ever;" Ava for director Tate Taylor; The Informer with Joel Kinnaman and Rosamund Pike; The Kitchen opposite Melissa McCarthy, Tiffany Haddish and Elisabeth Moss; The Hate You Give with Amanda Stenberg, Issa Rae and KJ Apa; the Warner Bros animated film Smallfoot; the indie film All About Nina; the action film Hunter Killer with Gerard Butler, Gary Oldman and Linda Cardellini; David Ayer's Suicide Squad; John Wick: Chapter 2; and A Happening of Monumental Proportions with Allison Janney. He serves as an executive producer of Showtime's hit TV series "The Chi" and the Netflix drama Burning Sands. He starred in the Oscar nominated film, Selma, and co-wrote with John Legend the song, "Glory," for which he won the 2015 Academy Award and 2016 Grammy Award for "Best Original Song in a Motion Picture." His many albums include A Beautiful Revolution Parts 1 and 2, Let Love, and Black America Again, among others. He has written two memoirs, Let Love Have the Last Word and One Day It'll All Make Sense, both of which became New York Times best-sellers. For the past several years, Common has dedicated countless hours and has been deeply engaged in social justice and advocacy work around mass incarceration, mental health, and voting. After the success and impact of his Imagine Justice concert in 2017 and his Hope & Redemption Tour to eight different prisons, Common decided to establish and launch "Imagine Justice" as a new nonprofit in 2018. Through his Common Ground Foundation, Common is dedicated to empowering high school students from underserved communities to become future leaders.