Comic Rhonda Hansome To Host LAUGHS LIKELY Showcase at Black Women In Comedy Laff Fest In NYC

Actor / comedian Rhonda "Passion" Hansome (SiriusXM "John Fugelsang's Tell Me Everything") will host the "Laughs Likely!" live comedy showcase on Friday, June 17 at Gotham Comedy Club's Vintage Lounge as part of the 2022 Black Women in Comedy LaffFest in New York City. Showtime is 6:00p.m (doors @ 5:30pm) tickets are $25 plus a two drink minimum and Gotham is located at 208 West 23rd Street in Manhattan. The venue adheres to current COVID safety guidelines and for tickets and further information, go to: Showclix or call (212) 367-9000.

Featured in the 2021 BWIC Laff Fest, Hansome will be joined by fellow performers: Meka Mo, April Boddie, Melanie Mary, Erica Switzer, Kandyce August, Nicole Phoenix Comedy & headliner JJ Matisse.

Born and raised in Brooklyn, Hansome has appeared on numerous TV shows including Louie, Saturday Night Live, Caroline's Comedy Hour, Stand-Up Spotlight, Arsenio Hall, Evening at the Improv, Showtime at the Apollo and The Joan Rivers Show. She is an Outstanding Comedian BackStage Bistro Award winner who was the comedy opening act for Anita Baker, Diana Ross, Aretha Franklin, Smokey Robinson, Jackie Mason and The Pointer Sisters.

Rhonda is also an award-winning off-Broadway director with over thirty-five production credits at venues located throughout the metropolitan area. While under quarantine Hansome - along with community activist / word stylist Joan Reinmuth - created the "observational comedy think tank" podcast "Lo & Behold" made several online appearances and later presented her solo show "Lie Baby Lie" as part of the City Artists Corps at the Gene Frankel Theatre in October 2021.

The CEO at One Funny Sistah Entertainment, LLC states, "We decided it was time to have something of our own with an emphasis on all facets of comedy."

"Our goal is to create opportunities for Black women to be seen, heard, and influential in changing the narrative while simultaneously empowering our "sisterhood" to look out for one another in a safe and nurturing environment where we get to shine," she added.

Tickets for the five days of her-larity (June 15 - 19) must be purchased in advance by going to the: www.BWICLaffFest.com website, or connect with the Laff Fest at: BWICFestival@gmail.com / 347.704.4746.

Gotham can be reached by taking the C, E or #1 subway to West 23rd Street in Manhattan. For additional information on Rhonda's future projects and appearances, go to: www.rhondahansome.com.