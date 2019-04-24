Comedians Bringing The Laughter To Carolines On Broadway In May

Carolines on Broadway, New York City's premier comedy venue, presents its talented line-up for the month of May, highlighted by headliners Theo Von, from his Netflix special "No Offfense,"May 3 and 4; . Donnell Rawlings, "Ashy Larry" from Comedy Central'sChappelle's Show, Mothers Day Weekend, May 9 - 12; Big Jay Oakerson, host of SiriusXM Radio's The Bonfire, May 16 - 19; James "Talent" Harris, from the New York Kings Comedy Tour, Memorial Day Weekend, May 24 - 26; andWellRed Comedy, starring Trae Crowder, Corey Forrester and Drew Morgan, May 30 and 31 (and June 1).

Themed shows taking place in May are The Funniest Show on Broadway, featuring New York's funniest comedians, on May 1, 2, 5, 9, 16, 22, 23, 25, 26, 27, 29 and 30; Carolines New Talent, featuring the country's best and brightest new comedians, on May 6, 13 and 27; the Breakout Artist Comedy Series, featuring Laura High on May 7, Jay Mandyam on May 21, Anna Drezen on May 28, and JF Harris on May 29.

Carolines on Broadway will also feature Marc Gerber, from MTV's Catfish, on May 1; Ms. Pat, from Netflix's Larry Charles' Dangerous World of Comedy, on May 8; Women of a Certain Age, hosted by Carole Montgomery and featuring Ritu Chandra, Sherry Davey, Robin Fox and Rhonda Hansome, on Mothers Day, May 12; Tessa Skara: Rock Goddess, one of Comedy Central's "Comics to Watch," on May 14; and Carlos Sanchez, featuring special guest Luis Jimenez, on May 15.

The 18th annual Stand Up for Madeline and OCRFA, to benefit the Ovarian Cancer Research Fund Alliance, will take place on May 20. Tickets are available for purchase at www.ocrfa.org.

Schedule subject to change. For show times, cover charges, more information and to purchase tickets visit www.carolines.com. Reservations can be made by phone at 212.757.4100 or in person at the Carolines Box Office, located at 1626 Broadway between 49th and 50th Streets, New York City.





