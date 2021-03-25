Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Columbia University's Center For Jazz Studies Presents THE LOUIS ARMSTRONG INTERNATIONAL CONTINUUM

Wynton Marsalis, Robert G. O'Meally, Jason Moran, Cornel West, Gina Belafonte, Ron Carter, Dan Morgenstern, Rene Marie and Bobby Sanabria are among the participants.

Mar. 25, 2021  
Columbia University's Center for Jazz Studies, in conjunction with The Louis Armstrong Educational Foundation (LAEF), presents The Louis Armstrong International Continuum, a Free virtual symposium and concert set for April 8 (6:00 pm - 10:30 pm ET) and April 9 (9:00 am - 3:00 pm ET).

Highlighting the Continuum theme, Art in a Time of Emergency, the two-day event brings together an impressive assemblage of musicians, scholars, authors, art administrators and academics to examine Armstrong's ever-evolving influence on the arts and sciences, culture, social justice and society, through his music, activism, and life. Wynton Marsalis, Robert G. O'Meally, Jason Moran, Cornel West, Gina Belafonte, Ron Carter, Dan Morgenstern, Rene Marie and Bobby Sanabria are among the participants.

The Continuum is free of charge and open to the public. Guests must register at www.armstrongcontinuum.eventbrite.com.

"Louis Armstrong's nobility of sound - from his triumphant introduction on 'West End Blues' to his reverent rendition of 'What a Wonderful World' continues to resonate on the higher harmonics of our humanity," said Wynton Marsalis, President of LAEF and Artistic and Managing Director of Jazz at Lincoln Center. "Pops is inarguably one of the most beloved and revered entertainers of all time. We could present a Continuum every day of the week and not run out of topics to discuss. We are pleased that Professor O'Meally has curated this outstanding gathering of great minds and musicians to tackle this year's topic for these two days in April."

"The multi-faceted investigations, appreciations and applications of Armstrong's life-affirming artistry presented in these panel discussions, presentations and concerts, will make it abundantly clear that his undying human spirit is just what we need in this time of worldwide emergency," added Robert G. O'Meally, the Columbia University Zora Neale Professor of English and Comparative Literature, Director of the Columbia University Center for Jazz Studies, and author of Lady Day: The Many Faces of Billie Holiday and The Jazz Cadence of American Culture.


