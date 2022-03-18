Columbia School of the Arts to Present SHE WALKS THE AIR IX

Columbia University School of the Arts will present Chaesong Kim's (Columbia MFA Directing Candidate 2022) production of She Walks the Air IX.

Inspired by a line out from Ota Shogo's seminal work, The Water Station, She Walks the Air IX finally lands in its ninth iteration after morphing through multiple iterations with over 40 collaborators at institutions across the country. A rejection of Shogo's hypererotization of the female body and refusal to acknowledge colonization, She Walks the Air IX harnesses the breathtaking beauty of the non-western canon in an ensemble ritual that invites its participants to imagine walking in the air, like walking on the road, but also walking the air, like walking a dog.

FEATURING



Anthony Sertel Dean, Anuka Sethi, Ari LaMora, Ariel Urim Chung, Begum "Begsy" Inal, Chaesong Kim, Noa Toledano, Sarazina Stein, and Willow Green

PRODUCTION TEAM

Producers Zhiwei Ma and Yining (Vivian) Cao, Production Stage Manager Emma Hughes, Assistant Stage Manager Jonah Yoder, Company Manager Gabriel Szajnert, Interactive Experience Designers Andrew Agress, Kanika Vaish and Phoebe Brooks, Scenic Designer Hsin-Ho Yang, Costume Designer Karen Boyer, Lighting Designer Christopher Wong, Sound Designer Anthony Sertel Dean, Props Designer Begum "Begsy" Inal and Hyoju Cheon, Projection Designer Vivienne Shaw, Somatic Advisor Fana Fraser.

Past Collaborators

Darby Davis, Divyamaan Sahoo, Ellen Oliver, Eva Wang, Fiona Gorry-Hines, Julie Moon, Liz Peterson, Siting Yang, Sophie Kovel, Victoria Awkwards, e??e??e??, e??i??i-?, e??i??e??, e??i??i??, e??i??e??, e??i??, i?oei??i??, i?oei??i??, e-?i??

Chaesong Kim's Directing Thesis will be presented at Lenfest Center for the Arts

LIVE PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Thursday, March 24 at 8pm

Friday, March 25 at 8pm

Saturday, March 26 2pm

Saturday, March 26 at 8pm

Sunday, March 27 at 2pm

Click here for tickets.

ABOUT THE DIRECTOR

e??i??i?? / Chaesong Kim (she/they) was born and raised by two social activists who were a part of the student-led democratic revolution and labor rights movement in South Korea. Often subconsciously, they were fueled by a kind rage towards hierarchy, oppressive system and colonization. Recently, they have been recontextualizing such dissatisfaction as love - taking care, taking time, noticing, and holding space. They deeply identify with the inheritance of "in-between" spaces, and celebrate transcendence through an embodied communal practice. Most recently their work has been a part of Seoul Dance Center's CO-Choreo LAB, EstroGenius Festival, Ping Chong + Company's Nocturne in 2020, and La MaMa E.T.C. They have also performed in Okwui Okpokwasili's Sitting on a Man's Head, and Samita Sinha's Infinity Folds at Danspace, and Claire Chase's Density 2036 with Constellation Chor at The Kitchen.