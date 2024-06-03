Colman Domingo Joins Steve Carell in Netflix Comedy Series THE FOUR SEASONS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Netflix has announced that Academy Award-nominated actor Colman Domingo (Rustin, The Color Purple, Sing Sing, Euphoria, Michael) has joined the cast of The Four Seasons, an all-new comedy series adaptation from Tina Fey, Lang Fisher and Tracey Wigfield.

Domingo joins previously announced stars Fey and Steve Carell in a series regular role.

The series, produced by Universal Television, is based on the 1981 feature film of the same name from Universal Pictures that was written and directed by Alan Alda, produced by Martin Bregman, and starred Alda and Carol Burnett.

The Four Seasons is slated to begin production later this year.

The Four Seasons is executive produced by Tina Fey, Lang Fisher, Tracey Wigfield, David Miner, Eric Gurian and Jeff Richmond. Alan Alda and Marissa Bregman will produce. The series is written by Fey, Fisher and Wigfield. Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, is the producing studio. Little Stranger, Inc. is the production company.

Colman Domingo has been nominated for an Oscar, BAFTA, Tony® nominated, Critics Choice Awards, Independent Spirit, Gotham Awards, Lawrence Olivier, Drama Desk, Drama League and NAACP Image, and Black Reel Award. In 2023, Domingo starred as Civil Rights leader Bayard Rustin in Netflix and Higher Ground’s film “Rustin" for which he received an Academy Award Nomination, Golden Globes, Bafta and SAG nomination. He can also be seen as “Mister” in the Warner Bros production of "The Color Purple", which received a SAG Ensemble nomination.

Domingo is best known to Broadway audiences for acclaimed turns in The Scottsboro Boys, Passing Strange, Chicago, and as book writer of Summer: The Donna Summer Musical. He has also co-produced the Pulitzer Prize-winning and Tony-nominated play Fat Ham.

Photo Credit: Raul Romo