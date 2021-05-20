Clubbed Thumb Announces New Play Anthology UNUSUAL STORIES, UNUSUALLY TOLD

Clubbed Thumb has announced the publication of Unusual Stories, Unusually Told: 7 Contemporary Plays From Clubbed Thumb. The anthology, published by Bloomsbury / Methuen Drama, is available now wherever books are sold.

Unusual Stories, Unusually Told celebrates some of the boldest contemporary American voices with seven plays from Clubbed Thumb's Summerworks. Spanning 2001 to 2019 and accompanied by artist interviews and reflections on the work, this anthology presents a vital survey of formally inventive 21st century playwriting, and is a perfect collection for study and performance.

The anthology includes the following plays, which all premiered at Clubbed Thumb:



U.S. Drag

by Gina Gionfriddo

A serial killer named Ed stalks the city, luring his victims by asking for help. To protect themselves, a group of New Yorkers form SAFE, "Stay Away From Ed." The first rule: don't help anyone. It's a matter of urban survival.



Slavey

by Sigrid Gilmer

In which Robert and Nora, a couple on the rise, get a big promotion, a bigger house, and a brand new slave.



Dot

by Kate E. Ryan

In which old Dot and the weird kid from the neighborhood become friends. Set in that kind of Florida town that makes you wonder: is this TV, a book, or maybe even a cabaret?



Baby Screams Miracle

by Clare Barron

In which a freak storm knocks down all the trees in town and a prodigal daughter is taught a new way to pray. But the weird weather's not over yet.



Men on Boats

by Jaclyn Backhaus

Ten explorers. Four boats. One Grand Canyon. Men On Boats is the true(ish) history of an 1869 expedition, when a one-armed captain and a crew of insane yet loyal volunteers set out to chart the course of the Colorado River.



Of Government

by Agnes Borinsky

The adventures of Barb the Teacher, Deb the Seeker, Heidi the Helper, Tawny the Addict and a host of others. With songs! Presented by Miss Marjorie Blain, her students, and members of the community. Light refreshments will be provided.



Plano

by Will Arbery

Tonight, and later, and earlier, three sisters (no, not those ones) are stricken with a series of strange plagues. Let's talk about family nightmares. I mean, uh, memories.

In celebration of the book's publication, Clubbed Thumb will be holding an open house at The Wild Project (195 East 3rd Street) on Friday, May 21, 2021 from 12pm to 7pm EDT, where discounted copies of the anthology will be available - $25 instead of the list price of $34.95.