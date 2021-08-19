City Parks Foundation Presents 28th Annual CHARLIE PARKER JAZZ FESTIVAL

Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage has announced the 28th anniversary celebration of the Charlie Parker Jazz Festival.

In the world of modern music, few figures loom as large or cast as long a shadow as saxophonist Charlie "Bird" Parker, celebrated as a bebop pioneer and for bringing jazz into the modern era.

The free festival is New York City's annual salute to the legendary late saxophonist, featuring both contemporaries of Charlie Parker as well as young jazz musicians that continue to shape and drive the art form. This year's festival runs August 27 - 29 at Harlem's historic Marcus Garvey Park in addition to partnered jazz events around the city from August 23 - 27, including film screenings, listening parties, acoustic performances, and more.

All free performances will be open to the public, first come, first served, and subject to venue capacity limits. In response to the increasing spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant, all guests of the Charlie Parker Jazz Festival SummerStage events at Marcus Garvey Park on August 27, 28 and 29, will be required to show either proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative PCR test within the last 72 hours in order to enter. Children under the age of 12 may accompany their parent or guardian who provides proof of full vaccination or negative COVID test. SummerStage at Marcus Garvey Park will accept proof of final Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Moderna or WHO-approved vaccination using the CLEAR app, the NYS Excelsior Pass, NYC Covid Safe app, a physical/photo of CDC vaccination card, or EU digital pass, accompanied by a government-issued photo identification.

Guests in Marcus Garvey Park must show that their final dose of vaccine was received at least 14 days prior to the show date or show proof of a negative PCR test within 72 hours. Please note all SummerStage events in Central Park follow a different entry policy and only accept full vaccination proof. For all SummerStage events, masks are required upon entry to any venue and strongly encouraged for all guests for the duration of the performance, as is physical distance. Learn more about acceptable documentation, mask guidelines, and other safety protocols here.

For more information, please visit cityparksfoundation.org/charlieparker.