Chronicle Books Publishes The Theatrical Adventures Of Edward Gorey In October 2024

Edward Gorey (1925-2000) was a prodigious and original artist, beloved for his instantly recognizable style in works like The Gashlycrumb Tinies and The Doubtful Guest, in illustrated editions of classic works by Charles Dickens and T.S. Eliot, in the animated credits for PBS Mystery!, and more.

But what many fans don't know is that Edward Gorey was also a prolific theater artist. Edward Gorey's designs for the Tony Award-winning Broadway production of Dracula (1977) were brilliantly inventive, and he devoted the last decade of his life to writing, designing, directing, and producing original theatrical works, from major productions to dozens of wildly creative "entertainments" on Cape Cod.

Now for the first time, Edward Gorey's theater work is collected and celebrated in a new book, The Theatrical Adventures of Edward Gorey, published by Chronicle Books in October 2024.

Written by Edward Gorey's friend and theater collaborator Carol Verburg, this deluxe hardcover volume showcases Gorey's abundant body of theatrical work, giving it the lavish, full-color treatment it deserves.

The book is filled with Gorey's own scripts, behind-the-scenes anecdotes from collaborators, and over 200 images, including archival photos of productions and Gorey's never-before-published sketches and finished illustrations of sets, costumes, props, posters, and more. In The Theatrical Adventures of Edward Gorey, Carol Verburg unveils Gorey at work and play in the theater, drawing back the curtain on a little-known aspect of his enigmatic genius.

The Theatrical Adventures of Edward Gorey

Rare Drawings, Scripts, and Stories

By Carol Verburg

Published by Chronicle Books

October 2024

$50, Hardcover, 256 pages

ISBN 978-1-7972-2953-9

More information: https://lnk.to/edwardgorey